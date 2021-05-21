Jenny Egan misses out on Olympics spot in Canoe Sprint qualifier

JENNY EGAN THIS morning missed out on a spot at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
The Irish canoeist competed in the K1 200m final in Russia with a place at the Games on the line.
With just one qualification place available, the 34-year-old finished ninth, behind home favourite Natalia Podolskaia who took the victory.
Egan will be back on the water on Sunday in the 5000m for the Barnaul World Cup.
