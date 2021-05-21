BE PART OF THE TEAM

Jenny Egan misses out on Olympics spot in Canoe Sprint qualifier

The 34-year-old finished in ninth spot in the event finale.

By The42 Team Friday 21 May 2021, 9:50 AM
Disappointment: Jenny Egan.
Image: Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO
Image: Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO

JENNY EGAN THIS morning missed out on a spot at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. 

The Irish canoeist competed in the K1 200m final in Russia with a place at the Games on the line.

With just one qualification place available, the 34-year-old finished ninth, behind home favourite Natalia Podolskaia who took the victory. 

Egan will be back on the water on Sunday in the 5000m for the Barnaul World Cup.

