'It’s finding that balance between supporting your friends and the pain of watching it'

JESSIE STAPLETON FEELS like an ‘old’ 20-year-old.

A wise head on young shoulders who has been around Irish football for quite some time, she laughs initially when she’s asked the question. But she agrees.

“I think so yeah. A lot of people say that I’m way beyond my years. That’s a credit to the people around me.

“A lot of people have looked after me growing up. My family are a massive part of my football journey, but a massive part of my life as well. I love the bones off them.

“Being in camp from 16 or whatever, you sort of grow up. I still have youth on my side, I’m still kiddish, I’m still childish but yeah I’d say I’m quite mature for a 20-year-old.”

Stapleton has packed quite a lot into her two decades: From rising the ranks at Cherry Orchard to becoming the first girl selected for the DDSL representative aged 11. Training with Colin Bell’s Ireland at 13, starring for Shamrock Rovers underage and calling out online abuse. From lighting up the Women’s Premier Division through a trophy-laden spell with Shelbourne to signing her first professional contract with West Ham United, before loan stints at Reading and Sunderland.

The Dubliner has experienced it all; the highs and lows, the positives and pitfalls, and happily rolls with the punches.

“You just get used to it,” she says, later adding: “It’s the job.”

Back at West Ham after a successful loan spell in the Championship with Sunderland, Stapleton is hoping to kick on.

Playing regularly in the WSL is a “dream”. “Obviously the WSL is one of the best leagues in the world so I’ll do what I have to do to get there. I want to play there, it’s whether the manager thinks I’m ready or not.”

But Ireland duty has her full focus currently — and tomorrow’s international friendly against the US in Colorado [KO 2am Irish time, RTÉ Player].

“My main priority in football is to play for Ireland,” she tells The 42.

“Any time you put on the green jersey and sing the national anthem, it’s the proudest moment. I think each game gets better as well. I absolutely love playing for my country and I love being a part of this squad.

“When we get the email, whether it’s a known thing that I’m in the squad or not, it’s still, ‘Oh God, I’m called up again!’ Just being part of the squad is absolutely amazing.”

Stapleton has established herself as a regular starter under Carla Ward: centre-half is where she believes she is best, but the Ballyfermot native is also prominent as a holding midfielder and she recently covered at right-back.

“I think I’m a centre-back, but as I always say when it comes to playing for my country I’ll play absolutely anywhere – up front, in goal, whatever the team needs and whatever is going to get me on the pitch as well.”

A defensive changing of the guard has been in focus following the retirements of Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey and Diane Caldwell, while much has been made of the leadership void across the board with Julie-Ann Russell also calling time.

Amidst a combined loss of 395 caps,Ward has spoken a lot about creating new leaders, and Stapleton is unquestionably one of those.

“I’d like to think so. When I was younger I captained the underage teams, so I think that is part of my game. But I feel like from a young age I looked up to the leaders that we lost, like Lou Quinn, Di (Diane Caldwell), Niamh Fahey, I look up to Dinny (Denise O’Sullivan), Katie [McCabe]… but all the girls have different sort of personality traits. I try to be a sponge and learn from them. I am quite young, but if there is a day where they are not in the camp, I’d like to be able to step up, so I try to learn from them.”

Asked about what Ward has done to bring out leadership in the group, Stapleton continues: “I think it’s just the confidence she has in us. We can go out and show our real personalities on the pitch.

“Knowing you have the confidence from the manager and the staff is incredible. People have different types of personalities and you get different things out of them, but if leadership quality is one of mine, then Carla is doing a great job bringing it out just by giving me that belief and confidence.”

While Ireland target wins against a much-changed US team — but October’s Nations League play-off against Belgium remains the priority — Euro 2025 looms for others.

Regrets from December’s gut-wrenching play-off defeat to Wales will undoubtedly heighten over the coming weeks, but motivation will also rise.

“It was probably one of the worst games to experience, but it’s one of those pinnacle moments in my career where I look now and think, I never want to feel like that again after a match,” says Stapleton.

“I’ve knuckled down and tried to do everything I can to be in the best condition after that, because I never want to feel like that again. So, when the World Cup comes around I want to be in the best physical shape to hopefully go to the World Cup.”

While Katie McCabe says she’ll probably turn her television off and Denise O’Sullivan will dip in and out of watching, Stapleton also has conflicting feelings.

“I don’t know yet. I think because we are not there, obviously it’s sore. But playing in England, you have a lot of friends who are going to be at the Euros. So it’s finding that balance between supporting your friends and the pain of watching it.

“It just depends on the player, whether they want to watch it or not. It depends on their mindset, whether it would motivate them or bring them down. It just depends on who you are.”

‘Old’ 20-year-old Jessie Stapleton will keep rolling with the punches. And shining as she does so.