'He was born to coach and manage' - Quiet man Crawford the perfect fit for Ireland U21s

QUITE OFTEN IN football, supporters fall for the age-old trick of wanting the most well-known and successful character to run their team. It’s natural to want to attract the big name but be careful what you wish for.

Think about a movie poster. It often sells the action star more than the movie itself. But the most important people in the process are often the director, the writer or the producer. People with lesser-known profiles just do not trend on Twitter.

Yet, the best man for the job doesn’t always need to be the headline act. A great example would be Hans-Dieter Flick, who recently guided Bayern Munich to Uefa Champions League glory on the back of retaining the German Bundesliga after winning 21 consecutive games in all competitions. Most football fans would never have heard of him just a few months ago, but clearly he was the best option to rebuild that team.

Closer to home, Jim Crawford slides into the Republic of Ireland Under-21 job without a huge amount of fanfare. He steps up from being assistant to Stephen Kenny and gets his chance to forge his own reputation as a manager. Forget about all of the big names previously mooted for this position, Crawford got it on merit and it could turn out to be a superb appointment.

Before we go any further, I’m not suggesting that Crawford is the new Hansi Flick, nor do I want to pile on unnecessary expectations on the Dubliner. The point, quite simply, is that a football man was required to carry on what Kenny started and Crawford ticks all of the boxes.

Ask anyone around Shelbourne about Crawford and they will speak glowingly of someone who is quiet by nature, but not shy in making his point heard when it is needed. He stuck around even after all of the money disappeared during the crazy spending days of the mid noughties. He showed leadership off the pitch by putting his loyalty to the club first. That set a great example for the younger players who came in during a difficult period.

When I signed for Sporting Fingal in the lead up to the 2008 season, I was thrilled to learn of Crawford’s arrival at the club. He was at the end of his career, his legs more than a little battle-worn, and Shels were moving in a different direction. But his professionalism didn’t diminish one bit and that was exactly what we needed in a dressing room of a brand new club.

It was clear in my mind what path he would take in the football world. He was born to coach and manage. His leadership and passion for the game was something that came out through his pores. A manager needs to look after their players – especially those not in the starting line-up – and they will only earn respect in how they deal with them individually as well as being part of a collective unit. Crawford will master this skill with the Under-21s because he knows what it means to be loyal.

Crawford has been there and done it when it comes to coaching across all levels of Irish football – from Grassroots up to League of Ireland level (following a brief stint leading Shamrock Rovers). He served his time as assistant coach to Paul Doolin with the Ireland Under-19s before taking charge of the Under-18 international team, and then, quite humbly, stepped back into a No 2 position when Kenny came calling with the Under-21s.

Crawford with Stephen Kenny. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Now, the former Newcastle United midfielder gets his chance to put his own stamp on things. He will be able to select from a talented pool of players and I hope that he gives home-based players, like Bohemians’ Danny Grant and Sligo Rovers shot-stopper Ed McGinty, a bigger platform to show what they can do.

Next month sees Crawford’s team take on Italy in a huge game as part of their qualifying campaign for the Uefa U-21 European Championships. Ireland lie three points ahead of the Azzurri but the Italians have two games in hand and haven’t yet conceded a goal. When they met in Tallaght Stadium last year, it was a thrilling game.

We, as a nation, gave huge support to Kenny on his appointment as Under-21 manager at the time. I feel Crawford should receive similar attention. For him to be loyal throughout his whole career, I feel we should pay him back with fervent support as he begins the next adventure in his career.

