'It would be a testament to what I see as the greatest manager of all time' - Praise for Gavin

JIM GAVIN HAS been hailed as ‘the greatest manager of all time’ by another Dublin boss who is taking his side into All-Ireland final action this weekend.

Mick Bohan guides the Dublin ladies footballers who are taking on Galway in Sunday’s All-Ireland decider as they aim to complete three-in-a-row.

Tomorrow he’ll watch Gavin attempt to steer Dublin to a fifth successive Sam Maguire triumph at the second time of asking as they take on Kerry.

Bohan has been part of backroom teams managed by Gavin in the past and has a keen insight into the capabilities of the boss who has won eight All-Ireland titles, between senior and U21, in charge of Dublin sides.

“I’m not being disrespectful to anyone else here, but I certainly know in my time in football I’ve never met anybody like him.

“We talk about the team being relentless, well he’s relentless. I think he has served Dublin incredibly well, and I certainly know when he goes he’ll be a bigger loss than any one player than we have. We’ve talked about the influence of the likes of Clucko (Stephen Cluxton) and all of that, but Jim’s influence on the group and the people that have worked under him, has been immense.

“The city certainly owes him a whole heap after what has done. Regardless of whether he is successful on Saturday – I obviously would hope they would be because it would be a testament to what I see as the greatest manager of all time.

“I don’t know if he’ll continue on but it would possibly be an Alex Ferguson situation where we won’t see the same again. He has a family, I’d say there’s a bit of a contract at home as well.”

Mick Bohan during Dublin's recent All-Ireland ladies semi-final victory over Cork. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Through his roles for various Dublin teams and DCU Sigerson Cup sides, Bohan has built up a strong relationship with members of the All-Ireland winning outfit.

“It’s funny I was saying to Jonny Cooper during the week that I nearly see himself and James McCarthy and Dean Rock like sons, I don’t even go in watching them as footballers anymore.

“On a personal note, I was so happy for his family (Jonny Cooper’s). Probably the best outcome for him that it was a draw. It just shows you. I’d be an advocate for the sin bin in the men’s game.

“If you look at the last two finals, the hurling and the football – I’m not getting into the rights and wrongs of it, persistent fouling is what Jonny got sent off for. A sin bin would have done, wouldn’t it? We would have been all happy in the crowd, Kerry would have been happy. The weight on his shoulders for the next 50 years, imagine Dublin were to lose that. That’s what people remember. I’m so happy that they’ve got that opportunity.

“Jonny’s so resilient. You’d have to say Clifford was probably clever in the way he threw the fouls, and Jonny on a one-on-one is probably the best man-marker that we have. Mick Fitz went onto him and did a super job. I thought at that time when he actually did switch onto him for 60 seconds he was going to stay on him. It might have solved a problem or two.”

Jonny Cooper makes his way to the sideline after being sent-off. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Bohan is enthused by the prospect of watching Dublin and Kerry collide again.

“I’m equally happy to watch a phenomenal game again, because Kerry came with absolutely everything and they got an awful lot right on the day. How do I see it going again? I think Dublin are the better (team).

“I think six or seven of their players definitely under-performed. But we have the two best teams in the country playing. I’m looking forward to that on Saturday evening, sitting at home chilling out and watching a fantastic game of football.

“Look, a fabulous contest. Isn’t it great that we’re extending the summer by these games coming in front of us. I can’t wait for it.”

