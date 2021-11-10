Jim McGuinness pours cold water on Down rumours

JIM MCGUINNESS HAS quashed rumours that he is set to join the Down footballers’ new management team.

It was reported yesterday that the 2012 All-Ireland winning boss might be linking up with Conor Laverty and Marty Clarke in what would be his first inter-county position since stepping away from the Donegal helm at the end of 2014.

But McGuinness moved to clarify the situation to The Irish Times today.

“Over the course of the winter months a number of county teams have been in contact with me with a view to manager’s jobs and coaching roles,” he told Keith Duggan.

“I spoke with all of them because I do love coaching and out of respect, really. You are going to listen to what someone has to say. And I told them all the same story – that I am very much focused on soccer at the moment and waiting to see what might happen or not happen at the end of the season.”

Following McGuinness’ Donegal days, he began a coaching career in soccer, where he spent time at Celtic and later, Beijing Sinobo Guoan, before taking over US side Charlotte Independence.

Linked with several League of Ireland, and other GAA, roles of late, he recently coached the Derry City U19s to Enda McGuill Cup glory after a dramatic penalty shootout win over Bohemians.

“It was, thankfully, a very successful season for us and it was really enjoyable,” he said of his involvement with the Candystripes’ young guns.

“And I am concentrating on that right now. And that’s all there is to it, really. The only Gaelic football team I am coaching at the moment is the local U12s as I have two children involved.”

Laverty, who helped Kilcoo to Down senior championship honours at the weekend, was recently ratified for another term as the Mourne county’s U20 manager after their 2021 Ulster success.

But it’s being reported that he is now set to take over the senior team, with Clarke potentially drafted in.