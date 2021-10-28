Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ten-man Derry City, with Jim McGuinness in coaching setup, clinch Enda McGuill Cup

Gerald Boyle’s Candystripes equalised late in extra time and then edged Bohs on penalties to win the U19 cup.

By The42 Team Thursday 28 Oct 2021, 12:24 AM
DERRY CITY ARE the EA Sports U19 Enda McGuill Cup champions after a dramatic penalty-shootout decided an incredibly action-packed final versus Bohemians.

It finished 1-1 after extra-time at the Brian McBride Brandywell Stadium but that scarcely told the full story of a game which consisted not only of chances aplenty but of a red card, a screamer and a late leveller to send the game to afters.

jim-mcguinness Former Donegal Gaelic footballer and manager Jim McGuinness is one of Derry City U19s' coaches. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Eventual winners Derry, coached by Gerald Boyle, Shaun Holmes and former All-Ireland-winning Donegal manager Jim McGuinness, were reduced to 10 men near the hour mark when Caoimhin Porter received a second yellow for a challenge outside his own area.

They held Craig Sexton’s Bohs out until extra-time, however, when the outstanding Sean Grehan waltzed into Candystripes territory and fired a 30-yard rocket past Ruadhán McKenna, also a standout on the night, in the de facto hosts’ goal.

Derry had actually bossed the early stages of extra time despite their numeral disadvantage, carving out a couple of half-chances. But out of nothing, the 10 men found themselves with less than 20 minutes to summon an equaliser.

The second half of extra time produced few chances of note but Derry were given a chance to level with just under three minutes remaining when referee Michael Connolly awarded them a penalty for a Bohs handball in the area.

Evan McLaughlin, part of Derry’s senior setup, made no mistake from 12 yards.

The game went to a shootout despite the best efforts of Bohs’ Billy Vance, who fired over from inside the Derry area in the dying embers.

The sides exchanged four successful penalties apiece until the unfortunate Darragh Murtagh couldn’t convert Bohs’ fifth.

Michael Harris, then, stepped up and clinched the cup for Derry City U19s, whose manager still has a knack for winning matches.

Bohemians: Enda Minogue, Gavin O’Brien, Len O’Sullivan, Cian Byrne, Sean Grehan, Colin Conroy (Darragh Levingston 108’), Opey Owolabi (Billy Vance 56’), Sean McManus, Darragh Murtagh, Aaron Doran, Robbie Mahon.

Substitutes: Kian Moore, Jake McCormack, Darragh Levingston, James McManus, Billy Vance, Scott Mahon, Precious Omochere.

Derry City: Ruadhán McKenna, Caoimhin Porter (Sent off 60’), Matthew Walker (Darragh Kelly 113’), Dean Corrigan, Shaun McDermott, Orrin McLaughlin (Ronan McAleer 109’), Mark McFadden (Evan McLaughlin 63’), Gerard Storey (Marc Walsh 63’), Caolan McLaughlin, Michael Harris, Patrick Ferry.

Substitutes: Oisin Gibson, Darragh Kelly, Ronan McAleer, Zach McFadden, Tiernan McKinney, Evan McLaughlin, Marc Walsh (Tiernan McKinney 105’), Ronan McKinley.

Referee: Michael Connolly

