Brighton held at Tromso in play-off first leg

Brighton 0-0 Tromso

BRIGHTON HAD TO settle for a goalless draw from the first leg of their Conference League play-off away to Tromso in Norway.

The Seagulls, who finished eighth in the Premier League last season and open the new domestic campaign against Aston Villa on Sunday, created several good chances but could not find a way past Tromso keeper Jakob Haugaard.

Winger Ibrahim Osman – making his Brighton debut following three loan spells away – looked particularly lively during the first half, while Yasin Ayari also later forced another decent stop from Haugaard.

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Tromso almost snatched a late winner on the break, but defender Isak Vadebu sent his shot wide as the tie went into next week’s second leg at The Amex Stadium all square.

Tromso had dropped down from the Europa League qualifiers and currently sit third in Norway’s Eliteserien, having played 17 games.

Luka Vuskovic had started in Brighton’s defence following his club-record £46 million (€53.66 million) move from Tottenham, while fellow summer arrivals Zadok Yohanna, Pascal Struijk, Costinha and Michael Svoboda were on the bench.

Midfielder Carlos Baleba, linked with Manchester United, has been carrying an ankle injury and was not involved, neither was winger Yankuba Minteh, who is a reported target for Liverpool.

Brighton’s players reimbursed the cost of match tickets for the 407 travelling supporters making the journey into the Arctic Circle.

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