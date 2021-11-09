Jim McGuinness poised to join new Down management team - Reports

JIM MCGUINNESS IS reportedly set to join the new management team for the Down footballers, according to reports.

The Irish News writes that the 2012 All-Ireland winning boss might be linking up with Conor Laverty in what would be his first inter-county position since stepping away from Donegal at the end of 2014.

McGuinness then began a coaching career in soccer, where he linked up with Celtic FC before taking over USL side Charlotte Independence.

Laverty, who helped the Kilcoo club to senior championship honours in Down at the weekend, was recently ratified for another term as the Down U20 manager after guiding the team to an Ulster title.

But he is now poised to take over the senior squad and is expected to be joined by Marty Clarke, who was part of Laverty’s U20 backroom team.