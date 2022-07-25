Membership : Access or Sign Up
Jim McGuinness and Karl Lacey would be 'dream ticket' for Donegal - Mark McHugh

Declan Bonner stepped down as the county’s senior football manager last week.

By The42 Team Monday 25 Jul 2022, 10:55 AM
5 minutes ago 95 Views 0 Comments
Karl Lacey and Jim McGuinness with the Sam Maguire and Matthew Murray from Letterkenny in 2012.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

FORMER ALL-STAR and All-Ireland winner Mark McHugh believes Jim McGuinness and Karl Lacey would be the ideal management team to take over Donegal.

Declan Bonner stepped down from the role last week after five years at the helm.

McGuinness won the 2012 All-Ireland as manager of the Tír Chonaill men, with a team that featured both Lacey and McHugh.

He has since gone on to carve out a career as a coach and performance consultant in professional soccer.

Lacey, a former Footballer of the Year, left Bonner’s management team in January of last year due to work and family commitments.

mark-mchugh Mark McHugh. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“The dream ticket, everyone speaks about McGuinness coming back,” McHugh told BBC Radio Foyle.

“Karl Lacey’s been a big player in the coaching scene in Donegal this last number of years.

If you’re asking me for a dream ticket, maybe Lacey and McGuinness together.

“Will it happen? I don’t know. I don’t know the thoughts of them, I don’t know what goes on in their minds or have they been speaking.”

The42 Team

