2012 All-Ireland winner Karl Lacey leaves Donegal backroom team - reports

The former Footballer of the Year has been involved in the set-up since 2017.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 4 Jan 2021, 1:50 PM
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DONEGAL HAVE BEEN dealt a blow ahead of the 2021 campaign following reports that All-Ireland winner Karl Lacey has left the county’s senior backroom team.

The 2012 Footballer of the Year is believed to have stepped away due to family and work commitments according to local media, having been involved in Declan Bonner’s management set-up since 2017.

His departure comes after strength and conditioning coach Paul Fisher stepped away in the wake of Donegal’s defeat to Cavan in the Ulster SFC final.

Highland Radio reports that Donegal chairman Mick McGrath declined to comment on the situation in the Donegal News but will be speaking to Bonner in the coming days on the changes to his background team.

Lacey, who is a lecturer at LYIT in Letterkenny, was brought on board in a coaching capacity with Donegal in 2017 shortly after announcing his retirement from inter-county football.

