JJ Hanrahan kicks 14 points for Dragons but Cardiff win out in Welsh derby

Cardiff Rugby 29

Dragons 24

JJ HANRAHAN KICKED 14 points for the Dragons but ended up on the losing side as Cardiff snatched victory in a pulsating URC Welsh derby at Rodney Parade.

A 79th minute try from Corey Domachowski clinched the win for Cardiff with Jarrod Evans, who came on for Rhys Priestland in the 32nd minute, adding the conversion to seal a five-point success.

Cardiff were ahead 14-11 at half-time with Tomos Williams and Josh Adams both getting in for first-half tries that Evans converted.

Hanrahan had kicked Dragons into a 6-0 advantage with a pair of early penalties, while Rio Dyer notched their try.

A third Cardiff try arrived in the 51st minute courtesy of Williams, his second of the game. Hanrahan and Evans swapped penalties to leave it 22-14 in Cardiff’s favour on the hour mark.

But then Dragons fought back with Harrison Keddie bagging a try that Hanrahan converted and then the Kerry native nudged his team in front, 24-22, in the 71st minute.

Yet Domachowski proved the Cardiff hero with his late intervention.

There is another Welsh derby later in the United Rugby Championship, Ospreys meeting Scarlets at 5.15pm.