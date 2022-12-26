Advertisement
Monday 26 December 2022 Dublin: 4°C
Andy Watts/INPHO JJ Hanrahan in action.
# URC
JJ Hanrahan kicks 14 points for Dragons but Cardiff win out in Welsh derby
Cardiff were ahead 14-11 at half-time.
37 minutes ago

Cardiff Rugby 29

Dragons 24

JJ HANRAHAN KICKED 14 points for the Dragons but ended up on the losing side as Cardiff snatched victory in a pulsating URC Welsh derby at Rodney Parade.

A 79th minute try from Corey Domachowski clinched the win for Cardiff with Jarrod Evans, who came on for Rhys Priestland in the 32nd minute, adding the conversion to seal a five-point success.

Cardiff were ahead 14-11 at half-time with Tomos Williams and Josh Adams both getting in for first-half tries that Evans converted.

Hanrahan had kicked Dragons into a 6-0 advantage with a pair of early penalties, while Rio Dyer notched their try.

A third Cardiff try arrived in the 51st minute courtesy of Williams, his second of the game. Hanrahan and Evans swapped penalties to leave it 22-14 in Cardiff’s favour on the hour mark.

But then Dragons fought back with Harrison Keddie bagging a try that Hanrahan converted and then the Kerry native nudged his team in front, 24-22, in the 71st minute.

Yet Domachowski proved the Cardiff hero with his late intervention.

There is another Welsh derby later in the United Rugby Championship, Ospreys meeting Scarlets at 5.15pm.

