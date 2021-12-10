Joe Canning appointed as selector for Galway's minor hurlers

JOE CANNING has been appointed as a selector for Galway’s minor hurlers.

The 33-year-old retired from inter-county hurling earlier this year after a distinguished playing career.

Canning’s next step has now been confirmed, with the Portumna man set to be part of the Galway coaching set-up at underage level.

The county legend is one of a number of new appointments in the set-up.

A statement issued today read: “The Galway U20 and U17 hurling management have added to their backroom teams for 2022.

“Brian Hanley will be joined by Fergal Lynch, Ciaran Callanan and Keith Daniels.

“U17 manager Fergal Healy has added Mark Kerins, Eamon Cleary, Padraig Duddy and Joe Canning to his management team for the coming season.

“We wish the new management teams and players every success in 2022.”