This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 1 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There’s more made out of it than there should be' - Canning looking at 'bigger picture' amid injury rehab

The Galway star is continuing his recovery after sustaining a serious groin injury in their league semi-final against Waterford.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 1 May 2019, 2:26 PM
17 minutes ago 324 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4614755

GALWAY STAR JOE Canning says that he is looking at “the bigger picture” as he continues his recovery from a serious groin injury, which is expected to keep him sidelined for 14-16 weeks.

Bord Gáis Energy GAA Announcement Canning is keeping a positive mindset towards his recovery. Source: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

Canning underwent surgery four weeks ago after sustaining a heavy blow from a collision with Waterford’s Kevin Moran in their Allianz League semi-final.

He was left with a torn groin as a result, and is expected to miss the bulk of Galway’s championship campaign.

But the 2017 Hurler of the Year is adopting a “week-by-week” approach to his recovery.

“It’s 14-16 weeks as the lads said a few weeks ago so it’s no different to that,” Canning said when providing an injury update ahead of his side’s Leinster round-robin opener against Carlow later this month.

I’m just taking it week-by-week really and that’s all I can do because if I set something for myself I might be disappointed if I get a setback. I’m just going with the physio, week-to-week. It’s four weeks now and I’m doing the rehab as best I can.”

In terms of physical training, Canning added that he is focusing on “light stuff” at the moment and is gradually feeling stronger, after being on crutches for the first week of his rehab.

The 30-year-old has experienced injury setbacks before in his career, having previously ripped a tendon in his hamstring during Galway’s 2016 All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tipperary.

The Portumna star was left facing a seven-eight month layoff with that injury, before subsequently making his inter-county return the following February in a league clash with Wexford.

The timing of Canning’s latest injury issue is far from ideal, but the ace forward insists that he’s maintaining a positive outlook to his recovery and suggests that there was perhaps an overreaction to the incident.

Fintan Burke Fintan Burke is out for the season. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

He’s keeping some perspective on his situation and referenced St Thomas’ star Fintan Burke, who suffered a season-ending injury in the All-Ireland club final.

“I’m doing the rehab as best I can and looking at the bigger picture – I’m only one of 36 or 37 players, the guys are training and that’s what we have to be concentrating on. They’re the ones going out on the field and it’s not like we’re going out with 14 players.

I look at Fintan Burke who did his cruciate and he’s gone for the year. There’s a group there that are willing to step up and there’s more made out of it than there should be – it’s not the end of the world.

“We’ll have 15 guys on the field and it’s going to be the same thing again – we have a strong panel.” 

Canning added that he received a text message from Moran after the collision. He appreciated the gesture but says “there was no need for it as it was a fair challenge”.

Joe Canning goes off injured Canning being stretchered off. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

GAA pundit Donal Óg Cusack subsequently pointed out that Canning’s injury indicates an anomaly in the hurling rulebook, stating that Canning was off-balance before Moran’s shoulder challenge after getting his feet entangled with Jamie Barron. 

“If I hop back up off the ground and I was fine, there was nothing about it,” Canning replied when asked about Cusack’s view that the GAA should address the anomaly between the football and hurling rulebooks. 

It doesn’t really bother me to be honest. They find it funny that it is different, but there’s loads of different rules in football to hurling. I’d have no issue, it was a fair challenge, he hit me shoulder to shoulder and I was just unlucky that the ground broke me.

“Other than that, no I don’t think so.”

Bord Gáis Energy today unveiled plans that will allow its Rewards Club customers to take advantage of even more Unmissable Rewards throughout the championship season.

Long term #HurlingToTheCore ambassador Joe Canning was in Dublin for the announcement.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie