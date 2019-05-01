'There’s more made out of it than there should be' - Canning looking at 'bigger picture' amid injury rehab

GALWAY STAR JOE Canning says that he is looking at “the bigger picture” as he continues his recovery from a serious groin injury, which is expected to keep him sidelined for 14-16 weeks.

Canning is keeping a positive mindset towards his recovery. Source: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

Canning underwent surgery four weeks ago after sustaining a heavy blow from a collision with Waterford’s Kevin Moran in their Allianz League semi-final.

He was left with a torn groin as a result, and is expected to miss the bulk of Galway’s championship campaign.

But the 2017 Hurler of the Year is adopting a “week-by-week” approach to his recovery.

“It’s 14-16 weeks as the lads said a few weeks ago so it’s no different to that,” Canning said when providing an injury update ahead of his side’s Leinster round-robin opener against Carlow later this month.

I’m just taking it week-by-week really and that’s all I can do because if I set something for myself I might be disappointed if I get a setback. I’m just going with the physio, week-to-week. It’s four weeks now and I’m doing the rehab as best I can.”

In terms of physical training, Canning added that he is focusing on “light stuff” at the moment and is gradually feeling stronger, after being on crutches for the first week of his rehab.

The 30-year-old has experienced injury setbacks before in his career, having previously ripped a tendon in his hamstring during Galway’s 2016 All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tipperary.

The Portumna star was left facing a seven-eight month layoff with that injury, before subsequently making his inter-county return the following February in a league clash with Wexford.

The timing of Canning’s latest injury issue is far from ideal, but the ace forward insists that he’s maintaining a positive outlook to his recovery and suggests that there was perhaps an overreaction to the incident.

Fintan Burke is out for the season. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

He’s keeping some perspective on his situation and referenced St Thomas’ star Fintan Burke, who suffered a season-ending injury in the All-Ireland club final.

“I’m doing the rehab as best I can and looking at the bigger picture – I’m only one of 36 or 37 players, the guys are training and that’s what we have to be concentrating on. They’re the ones going out on the field and it’s not like we’re going out with 14 players.

I look at Fintan Burke who did his cruciate and he’s gone for the year. There’s a group there that are willing to step up and there’s more made out of it than there should be – it’s not the end of the world.

“We’ll have 15 guys on the field and it’s going to be the same thing again – we have a strong panel.”

Canning added that he received a text message from Moran after the collision. He appreciated the gesture but says “there was no need for it as it was a fair challenge”.

Canning being stretchered off. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

GAA pundit Donal Óg Cusack subsequently pointed out that Canning’s injury indicates an anomaly in the hurling rulebook, stating that Canning was off-balance before Moran’s shoulder challenge after getting his feet entangled with Jamie Barron.

“If I hop back up off the ground and I was fine, there was nothing about it,” Canning replied when asked about Cusack’s view that the GAA should address the anomaly between the football and hurling rulebooks.

It doesn’t really bother me to be honest. They find it funny that it is different, but there’s loads of different rules in football to hurling. I’d have no issue, it was a fair challenge, he hit me shoulder to shoulder and I was just unlucky that the ground broke me.

“Other than that, no I don’t think so.”

Bord Gáis Energy today unveiled plans that will allow its Rewards Club customers to take advantage of even more Unmissable Rewards throughout the championship season.

Long term #HurlingToTheCore ambassador Joe Canning was in Dublin for the announcement.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: