England appoint Oyonnax boss to replace Felix Jones as defence coach

ENGLAND HAVE APPOINTED Oyonnax director of rugby Joe El-Abd as their new defence after Felix Jones handed in his notice last month.

El-Abd will join up with England ahead of the November internationals but he will also continue in his role with French Pro D2 outfit Oyonnax until the end of the season, from which point he will work exclusively with England.

The 44-year-old Brighton native runs Les Oyomens’ defence and will do the same with his country’s national team, with the plan for Jones being that he contributes remotely as he works through his 12-month stand-down period with the RFU.

Whereas El-Abd will be hands-on with England’s players in training camp this autumn, the RFU intend for Jones to provide tactical analysis to Steve Borthwick’s side as well as development plans for individual players.

“I’m delighted to bring in someone with Joe’s expertise to our coaching programme,” said England head coach Borthwick.

“His knowledge, passion for the game, and proven experience in developing high-performing teams, will be key to the squad’s ongoing development.

“Joe embodies the qualities we value in the England Rugby team and am I sure he will add to our environment and quickly deliver continued improvements to our game.”

Former Bristol and Toulon openside El-Abd joined Oyonnax in France’s second tier as a player-coach in 2012. He became a full-time coach ahead of the club’s 2014/15 season in the Top 14, taking charge of Oyo’s forwards and defence. Oyonnax qualified for the Champions Cup for the first time in their history that same season.

El-Abd then spent four years as Castres’ forwards and defence coach, winning a Top 14 title in 2017/2018.

He returned to Oyonnax as director of rugby in 2019/20, where he again ran their defence. El-Abd steered Oyo back into the Top 14 as Pro D2 champions in 2023 but the mountain club went straight back down last season.

“I feel incredibly honoured to join the England coaching team and I can’t wait to get started,” El-Abd said.

“I’m excited by the direction in which this England team is headed and where they want to go under Steve’s leadership. His enthusiasm is infectious, and his vision for this team is clear.

“Defence is a huge part of the game and it’s something I’m extremely passionate about. I am excited by the opportunity to keep developing a defence that will help drive England’s success.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Oyonnax rugby, especially Dougal Bendjaballah for understanding my deep desire to coach the England national team.”

England welcome New Zealand to Twickenham’s newly named Allianz Stadium on Saturday 2 November before hosting Australia, South Africa and Japan.