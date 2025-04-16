Senior panellists star as Cummins' Tipperary U20s take down Clare in Sixmilebridge

Tipperary 3-21

Clare 0-21

Páraic McMahon reports from O’Garney Park, Sixmilebridge

BRENDAN CUMMINS’ TIPPERARY U20 hurlers have recorded successive victories in the Munster championship, the latest a deserved nine-point win that strengthens their challenge to qualify for the semi-finals.

Senior panellists Darragh McCarthy and Sam O’Farrell were among those to lead the way for an impressive Tipperary, O’Farrell scoring three points from wing back to help his side go to top of the standings in the U20 championship with two wins and one defeat to their name.

Overall the stronger hurling side, Tipperary also had fine showings from Conor Martin who netted two goals, fellow goalscorer Paddy McCormack along with Oisin O’Donoghue and David Costigan. Indeed, there was a nice bit of skill to all three green flags, two of which arrived in the third quarter to weaken the Clare challenge.

It took a controversial penalty shootout to determine the winners when these sides met in the 2022 Munster minor final but the margin was much wider this time round as Tipperary followed up their six point victory over Cork to pick up another win on the road.

Although the sides were level three times in the opening half, Tipperary always appeared to have the greater strength.

Clare were sharp at the off and went two points ahead inside the opening five minutes, Michael Collins and Ronan Kilroy splitting the posts. Two McCarthy frees got the visitors off the mark and they took the lead for the first time on eight minutes via an Aidan Daly effort.

There was a threat from Clare in the first quarter with inside men Seán Boyce and Fred Hegarty looking lively, Hegarty had a goal chance made by Jack O’Neill on eleven minutes but Eoin Horgan produced a nice save to ensure he would go home with a clean sheet.

An Oisin O’Donoghue effort from an acute angle followed by Sam O’Farrell’s first score of the day saw Tipp hold a two point advantage for the second time, Clare managed to reduce it to a single score approaching half time only for McCormack and Martin to convert scores leaving it 0-12 0-9.

With an attendance of 2,043 in Sixmilebridge, anticipation of a Clare comeback grew on the restart with Jack O’Neill landing a big score but Tipperary immediately cancelled it out with a point from O’Farrell which was followed by their opening goal, Conor Martin finishing to the net after Paddy McCormack distributed a wonderful offload on thirty four minutes.

McCormack was the finisher with a sublime takedown on his way to bagging their seconds goal on forty five minutes.

Brendan Cummins (file photo). Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Although the game was gone from their grasp, Clare aware of scoring difference’s potential importance did their best to chip away at the deficit. They managed to reduce the arrears to six points but their efforts were undone when Conor Martin scored his second goal in the final act of the game when he sent Mark Sheedy the wrong way en route to raising another green flag.

To seal their place in the knockout stages, Tipperary will be looking to pick up a home victory against Waterford next Wednesday in Semple Stadium while Clare are not in action until the final round on April 30th when they meet Limerick in Rathkeale.

Scorers for Tipperary: D McCarthy 0-9 (7 frees, 1’65), C Martin 2-1, P McCormack 1-2, S O’Farrell 0-3, A Daly 0-2, O O’Donoghue 0-2, J Hayes 0-1.

Scorers for Clare: F Hegarty 0-7 (6 frees), J O’Neill 0-3, R Kilroy 0-2, D Stritch 0-2, J Moylan 0-2, M Collins 0-1, S Boyce 0-1, J Mescal 0-1, R Loftus 0-1, J Hegarty 0-1 (1 free)

Tipperary

1. Eoin Horgan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)

2. Cathal O’Reilly (Holycross Ballycahill), 3. Aaron O’Halloran (Carrick Swan), 4. Podge O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

5. Adam Ryan (Arravale Rovers), 6. Jim Ryan (Holycross Ballycahill), 7. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg)

9. Adam Daly (Knockailla Donaskeigh Kickhams), 8. Joe Egan (Moycarkey Borris)

10. Cathal English (Fr Sheehy’s), 11. Conor Martin (Cappawhite), 12. David Costigan (Moycarkey Borris)

13. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara), 14. Oisin O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs), 15. Paddy McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

Subs

20. Jamie Ormond (JK Brackens) for Egan (47)

17. Senan Butler (Kilsheehan Kilcash) for Daly (56)

19. Jack Hayes (Moycarkey Borris) for Costigan (58)

Clare

1. Mark Sheedy (Sixmilebridge)

2. Eoghan Gunning (Broadford), 3. Fionnán Treacy (Éire Óg), 4. John Cahill (Clooney/Quin)

6. James Hegarty (Inagh/Kilnamona)

5. Jamie Moylan (Cratloe), 8. Joe Casey (Kilmaley), 7. Eoin McMahon (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield)

9. Matthew O’Halloran (Sixmilebridge), 11. Jack O’Neill (Clooney/Quin)

10. Ronan Kilroy (Banner), 15. Diarmuid Stritch (Clonlara), 12. Michael Collins (Clonlara)

13. Seán Boyce (O’Callaghans Mills), 14. Fred Hegarty (Inagh/Kilnamona),

Subs

20. James Organ (Corofin) for Casey (20)

19. Robert Loftus (Éire Óg) for O’Halloran (40)

18. Jack Mescal (Inagh/Kilnamona) for Boyce (44)

17. Tadhg Lohan (Cratloe) for Collins (51)

22. Piaras Ó Sé (Ruan) for F Hegarty (56)

Referee: Eamonn Stapleton (Limerick)

