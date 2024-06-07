'Time for new energy and voices' - Joe Fortune departs as Westmeath hurling boss

JOE FORTUNE HAS stepped down as Westmeath hurling manager after three years at the helm.

The Wexford native announced his departure in a statement issued via Westmeath GAA after “ultimately falling short on what the primary aim was for 2024″.

It is time, Fortune said, for “new energy and voices to develop this group even further”.

Westmeath endured a difficult Joe McDonagh Cup campaign, as early defeats to Kerry and Offaly derailed their bid to reach the final and seal a return to the Leinster senior hurling championship. The Faithful county face Laois in tomorrow’s decider.

Fortune took over from Shane O’Brien in late 2021 after the Midlanders won the Joe McDonagh.

He led them through two impressive Leinster campaigns; a draw with, and sensational win over, Wexford among the highlights.

“It is with absolute honour, pride and sincerity that I will look back at my three years with the Westmeath senior hurling team,” Fortune wrote in his statement.

“Incredible moments and history at times made by a group of committed men in championship games yet ultimately falling short this year on what the primary aim was for 2024. Time now to recharge for me and for new energy and voices to develop this group even further.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank my backroom team who continuously strived to improve and maximise our group for the betterment of Westmeath hurling over the past three years. No ego, just real care. No names for fear of leaving out anyone who added to this journey but a real bond of friendship on and off the field.”

Fortune went on to thank his family, the county board and others, and finished with a heartfelt message for the playing group.

“To the players, this decision has been far from easy, as I was the leader on great days and tough ones too, all of them proudly,” the former Ballyboden St Enda’s Dublin senior hurling championship winning manager added.

“The young players this year brought immense vigour and energy. You all have created memories and historical moments in my time as manager and provided the real people of Westmeath GAA with some outstanding days to remember.

“Life ‘outside the white line’ is as important to me as ‘inside the white line’. That’s where ye need to be as committed to both yourselves, coaches, club teams, county and your families. I’m very proud of all we achieved, with all we had.

“Always remember, ability is what you are capable of doing but attitude determines how well you do it. Bring that in all you do going forward in life! I look forward to seeing you build on what’s gone before under my stewardship.”