Joe Marler brings forward retirement plans to this Friday night with Harlequins

JOE MARLER HAS brought forward his retirement plans after announcing that Harlequins’ Friday night clash with Bristol at The Stoop will be his final match.

Marler’s decision to hang up his boots comes three and a half weeks after he brought his time with England to an end.

The 34-year-old prop had indicated he would continue playing club rugby until the end of the season but he now bow out in front of Quins fans this weekend.

Marler has made 285 appearances for Harlequins since arriving at The Stoop in 2009 and retires with two Gallagher Premiership winners medals.

“The time has come to finally jump off the rollercoaster and walk away from this beautifully brutal game,” he said.

“On Friday night I’ll play my last ever match for Quins. After all these happy years, it’s over.

“The most important thing I want to say to our fantastic supporters is thank you. Thank you for your patience and support, when you could easily have turned your back on me.

“For the kindness you’ve shown – even when I haven’t deserved it – and for cheering my name, even after I’d been banned again.

“I feel lucky to have pulled on the jersey worn by so many idols of mine, and so many better players.

“That’s an incredible thing to me. I got to stand alongside with so many great players and people that have made this club so special.”

Marler announced on November 3 that his 95-cap Test career was over just days after he left England’s camp ahead of the Autumn Nations Series because of personal reasons.

It marked the end of an eventful week for the loosehead prop, who had baited New Zealand in the build up to the opener by criticising the Haka, stating on social media that it is “ridiculous” and “needs binning”. He later apologised for the comments.

Marler, who has spoken openly of his struggle with mental health issues, is one of rugby’s most recognisable figures and has been no stranger to controversy.

He has received multiple bans, including a 10-week suspension for grabbing the testicles of Wales’ Alun Wyn Jones in a Six Nations match in 2020.

Quins head coach Danny Wilson said: “Joe’s a remarkable character on and off the pitch and hugely popular with our supporters.

“In retirement he should rightly be recognised for his outstanding achievements for both club and country.

“In the modern game, it’s rare that players stay at one club for the duration of their professional career and that can’t be overlooked.”