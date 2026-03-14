'You can't just be a big, heavy lump that walks around the pitch'

AFTER IRELAND’S BRILLIANT win over England in Twickenham, second row Joe McCarthy spoke of how Andy Farrell’s team had tried to go after the ‘Irish thing that separates us’, detailing an emphasis on physicality and energy. These are the same traits Ireland hope to bring to the fight when Scotland come to the Aviva Stadium today [KO 2.10pm, Virgin Media One].

“Those sort of no-talent moments, working hard off the ball, stuff that people probably in the stands don’t see that make a big difference,” McCarthy explains.

“Like maybe your kick chase, people covering on an outlet and making things happen. It’s probably something we doubled down on. Maybe the start of the Six Nations we looked a little bit clunky in the first game (against France) and that didn’t really look like us, but when we’re at our best, everyone’s on it the whole time, moving quick, physical, making things happen, making people around you feel good.

“It’s something we talk about a lot, that kind of energy, work rate, making things happen, attacking things together. It’s a bit general, it’s the simple stuff but it makes a big difference.”

McCarthy came off the bench for last weekend’s defeat of Wales but is back in the starting team for the Triple Crown showdown, joining Tadhg Beirne in the Ireland second row. The former Blackrock man turns 25 before the end of the month, and is moving into that space between being a young player and a reasonably experienced pro.

“I still always feel like a pretty young player,” he says. “Like, I kind of feel like I always have loads more to give and to get better at. I feel like my game or standards get a lot better, probably making more opportunities for myself now, maybe [compared] to where I started.

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McCarthy speaking to the media in Dublin earlier this week. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“I feel like I can influence a game in different ways. Maybe you see you’re a bit faster, you see opportunities, you get on the end of balls a bit more, you’re a bit ahead of it in defence. I feel like those are the sort of areas I can get better at, and it’s always a process when you’re playing, you have to keep getting better and evolving. I feel good, I feel like I’m still getting better every year, every game. Like, I even look back to games a year ago, or last season, I look at it, look through a game and go, ‘I’m way better than I was then’. So, yeah, hopefully just keep learning the whole time.”

McCarthy was at his influential best in that Twickenham game, winning turnovers, using his physicality and getting his ball-carrying game going. The Leinster lock admits nothing really matches the buzz he gets from forcing a turnover.

“I love getting them, maul turnovers and big tackles. They are definitely as satisfying as scoring a try. Scoring a try is pretty cool as well. I’d like to get more of those, maybe, but, yeah, 100%, I love getting those. They feel as satisfying, or getting a good scrum penalty, especially when your pack is all in sync together. Getting that feels amazing.”

That satisfaction can be evident in how some of those moments are celebrated by McCarthy and his team-mates.

“Sometimes you see somebody do it and think ‘that looks a bit cringey’, looking at yourself after a turnover. But yeah, it’s just pretty natural. I definitely don’t have pre-planned celebrations in my head. Some players do, but yeah, it just kind of comes out naturally.

“I suppose when you’re in a game that’s real tough, maybe gone through a load of phases, and then it’s a bit of a big pressure release or it’s a big moment in the game, it swings the game a bit and the emotion comes out.”

Today will mark McCarthy’s 24th cap for Ireland, while he’s already passed the 50 cap mark for Leinster. He’s battle-hardened without being anywhere near his peak years. At the moment, McCarthy is keen to build more power into his game while also improving his athleticism.

“I always feel like I’m trying to get more powerful and faster. I kind of feel like I’ve been doing that, my scores kind of still go up. I probably get even fitter, even you feel you get fitter over a period. I still feel like I can get more powerful, faster, fitter. Hopefully I can do that for a good few more years to come.”

Developing both can be a tough balance to strike for a 6ft 6in lock.

“Yeah, it is hard. Because I think, especially in our team, there’s a lot expected of you, you can’t just be like a big, heavy lump that walks around the pitch.

McCarthy shone as Ireland won in Twickenham. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

“You’re expected to kick chase, you need to be a good lineout jumper. So if you’re obviously too heavy or not springy, you can’t be effective there. You need to be good at the breakdown, good carrier, good tackler, and then still be affecting mauls and scrums.

“So it’s always the balance you’re tinkering with. Say, you talk about me when I started out playing, I definitely feel more comfortable with my weight or whatever, like when you’re a heavier weight at the start, maybe you’re not moving as well. But definitely, I feel like I’m getting there.”

After a flat start in Paris this has turned into a promising Six Nations for Ireland. A win over Scotland would secure a Triple Crown, and leave the door open for a potential Six Nations title should France slip up against England later this evening.

“It almost feels like you’re playing in a final. I know it’s just the final round of the Six Nations, but it feels kind of like a final you’re playing in.

“It feels really good, we just want to keep pushing on as a group. We feel we’ve got a lot of potential in our group and we’re still kind of chasing that down. There’s just this great feeling, we want to be at our best, especially because of how good Scotland have been going, and [it will] probably be one of, or probably our toughest game. So we’ll be ready for that.”