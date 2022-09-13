Membership : Access or Sign Up
Kerry's Joe O'Connor set for lengthy absence due to ACL injury

The Austin Stacks midfielder was Kerry captain for the 2022 season.

By The42 Team Tuesday 13 Sep 2022, 4:37 PM
1 hour ago 1,697 Views 0 Comments
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

KERRY CAPTAIN JOE O’Connor is set to be sidelined for up to nine months after suffering an ACL injury.

The Austin Stacks midfielder sustained the injury during the first half of the Tralee club’s Kerry SFC win against Na Gaeil on Friday.

And The Kerryman has now reported that scans confirmed the 23-year-old injured his ACL – his second injury to his right knee in the space of eight months.

O’Connor featured in four of Kerry’s five Championship games this year as the Kingdom won their first All-Ireland title since 2014.

He missed most of their National League campaign due to a knee ligament injury sustained on club duty in January. 

The Kerryman reports that while it is probable O’Connor will be back playing club football by the end of next summer, the nature of the injury means the midfielder is unlikely to play any inter-county football in 2023.

