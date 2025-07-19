Skelton and Valetini to return as Schmidt praises Wallabies' fight

AUSTRALIA HEAD COACH Joe Schmidt has confirmed that second row Will Skelton and back row Rob Valetini will be available for selection in their second Test against the Lions next weekend in Melbourne.

The Wallabies lost 27-19 in today’s first Test in Brisbane and they missed Valetini and Skelton’s size and power.

“Rob’s fit, Will Skelton’s fit,” said Schmidt post-match.

“They both trained really well this morning.”

The Wallabies boss was pleased with how his side fought back into the contest after going 19 points down early in the second half.

Tries from Carlo Tizzano and Tate McDermott in the final quarter brought the Wallabies back into the game but ultimately the Lions were able to hold them at arm’s length and finish with an eight-point winning margin.

Schmidt was proud of how his team fought back into the game when they looked completely down and out.

“I just think that this time last year we probably would have melted, but I love the way this team is developing and we’ve got a very tough start to the season,” said Schmidt.

“I felt like we fought our way back into the game, got very close to scoring with Joseph [Suaalii], got very close again with Harry Potter in that second half and I felt if we could get within one score, then you never know what can happen.

“I’m not saying the Lions didn’t deserve to win it because I feel that they did on the balance of what they did in that first, particularly first quarter and first half, but probably that the frustration of a lineout throw for us in the second half that ends up in a try for them just meant that immediately after halftime it was a bridge that was a long way away to try to get from five to 24.”

Schmidt said the second-half fight will give the Wallabies some belief heading into the second Test in Melbourne.

He pointed out that his side included a few young players like 22-year-old out-half Tom Lynagh, who was making his first start opposite the experienced Finn Russell, who Schmidt felt “controlled the game incredibly well,” along with Jamison Gibson-Park.

Max Jorgensen celebrates his try. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

“They didn’t give a lot of breathing space and that made it tough for us to find access points into the game,” said Schmidt

“They got lots of pressure around the collision area and the lineout and so there are things obviously that we’re going to look at and try to address the balance at the same time. I think there are some positives for us to take away.

“I’m not sure what the predictions were before the game, but to have a margin as it was of eight points, I think is testament to the character of the players and the way they fought back.”

Schmidt refused to complain about any refereeing decisions when asked about a few talking points in that regard and even said he was glad that there was no yellow card for Tom Curry’s tackle on Lynagh when the Wallabies out-half was in the air.

The Wallabies boss felt his team had created a few overlaps that they didn’t capitalise on at key moments.

And now he wants his side to seize the chance in Melbourne.

“We’ve got to keep learning fast and hit the ground running next week,” said Schmidt.

“Otherwise, it becomes a dead rubber in Sydney. I felt we’re desperate today but inevitably, you’re desperate to keep the series alive. I know that the Lions will want to close that out in Melbourne.

“I think Melbourne is going to be massive for both teams. One thing I do feel that we earned today is, we probably earned some support and we got some fantastic support.

“I think people who came along to support the Wallabies today, they could go away feeling that they may not quite have been good enough, but they didn’t lack for effort and they showed real character to climb their way back into the game.”