Sunday 6 October, 2019
Joe Ward suffers pro debut defeat after freak injury cuts him down in New York

The Westmeath native appeared to suffer a serious knee injury.

By The42 Team Sunday 6 Oct 2019, 9:05 AM
46 minutes ago 4,120 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4839261
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

JOE WARD’S PROFESSIONAL career got off to a nightmare start in New York on Saturday night as the 25-year-old slumped to a pro debut defeat after suffering a freak knee injury in the ring.

The Westmeath native suffered the knee injury during the second round at Madison Square Garden and with Ward unable to continue, Marco Delgado was declared the winner of their light heavyweight contest.

It was a disastrous start to Ward’s eagerly-anticipated professional career as he appeared to dislocate his knee whilst stepping back to avoid a punch from his opponent, leaving him stricken on the canvas and requiring medical attention.

Source: DAZN USA/YouTube

