Dublin: 10°C Thursday 4 February 2021
Newcastle's record signing fined by police for lockdown haircut

Joelinton was found to have breached Covid-19 regulations after posting a photo on Instagram.

By Press Association Thursday 4 Feb 2021, 3:05 PM
Newcastle striker Joelinton (file pic).
Image: PA
Image: PA

NEWCASTLE FORWARD JOELINTON has been fined £200 for breaching Covid-19 regulations after he posted a photo of himself getting a haircut.

The club’s £40million record signing was investigated by Northumbria Police following the post he shared on Instagram last week.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “On Friday (29 January) we were made aware of a social media post involving a 24-year-old man and a 35-year-old man who may be in breach of coronavirus restrictions.

“We have since spoken to the 24-year-old man, who will be issued with a £200 fixed penalty notice under the coronavirus legislation.

“The local authority, who are responsible for enforcement in relation to businesses, have served a 35-year-old man with a prohibition notice.”

The player posted on Instagram. Source: Joelinton Instagram VIA BBC Sport.

The Newcastle-based barber was using his garage in North Tyneside to carry out the cut, it was understood.

North Tyneside Council confirmed it had issued a prohibition notice to the barber.

Newcastle have previously said they will take internal action against Joelinton.

