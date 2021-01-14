Joey Carbery: 'It is a year since I played but hopefully things can change soon'

JOEY CARBERY HAS outlined his determination to resume his rugby career as soon as the medics give him the green light to do so.

With the first anniversary of his last appearance having passed, Carbery has been stuck in rehab, working to recover from an ankle injury he first picked up on Irish duty in August 2019. He recovered in time to feature at the World Cup in Japan but after just two appearances for Munster last season, Carbery underwent surgery last spring.

“It has been pretty tough; but I am blessed to have the support team around me, it is never nice being injured but hopefully things can change soon,” Carbery said in an interview with Munster Rugby’s official website.

“It was tough at the start.

“It is a year since I have played – guys have come in and out (of the treatment centre) and it has been a bit demoralising …. but in the last month or so I have been able to join in (training) with the backs. Being in with the squad makes a huge difference mentally. It is the only thing that has really got me through this, wanting to be back on the pitch. So staying in the meetings has kept me match sharp, I suppose.

“Being in among the squad makes me very ambitious and motivated to get back.”

Tellingly, in spite of the upbeat nature of the interview, there was no specific indication on precisely when Munster fans can expect to see Carbery on a pitch again.