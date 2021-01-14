BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 14 January 2021
Advertisement

Joey Carbery: 'It is a year since I played but hopefully things can change soon'

The Munster out-half has been out for a year with an ankle injury.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 14 Jan 2021, 3:36 PM
19 minutes ago 743 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5325037
Looking forward: Carbery hopes to return soon.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Looking forward: Carbery hopes to return soon.
Looking forward: Carbery hopes to return soon.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

JOEY CARBERY HAS outlined his determination to resume his rugby career as soon as the medics give him the green light to do so.

With the first anniversary of his last appearance having passed, Carbery has been stuck in rehab, working to recover from an ankle injury he first picked up on Irish duty in August 2019. He recovered in time to feature at the World Cup in Japan but after just two appearances for Munster last season, Carbery underwent surgery last spring.

“It has been pretty tough; but I am blessed to have the support team around me, it is never nice being injured but hopefully things can change soon,” Carbery said in an interview with Munster Rugby’s official website.

“It was tough at the start.

“It is a year since I have played – guys have come in and out (of the treatment centre) and it has been a bit demoralising …. but in the last month or so I have been able to join in (training) with the backs. Being in with the squad makes a huge difference mentally. It is the only thing that has really got me through this, wanting to be back on the pitch. So staying in the meetings has kept me match sharp, I suppose.

“Being in among the squad makes me very ambitious and motivated to get back.”

Tellingly, in spite of the upbeat nature of the interview, there was no specific indication on precisely when Munster fans can expect to see Carbery on a pitch again.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie