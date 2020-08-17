Dublin chief informs clubs they will press ahead with plans after Covid-19 case

DUBLIN COUNTY BOARD chief executive John Costello has informed clubs they will be pressing ahead with their plans in light of a Raheny player testing positive for Covid-19.

Raheny’s Dublin SFC Group 4 clash against St Oliver Plunkett/Eoghan Ruadh on Sunday was postponed following the positive test.

The Irish Times have reported that the refixed game will take place on the weekend of 29/30 August, when the quarter-finals are scheduled for. The affected quarter-final is set to take place as a midweek fixture which will allow the semi-finals go ahead as planned on 12/13 September.

In a statement to club officers, Costello said a positive case does not necessarily mean a club has to shut down.

He also explained that only those who were deemed to have been close contacts to the positive case should cease all GAA involvement until they are tested.

“Games and training sessions should not be cancelled due to the confirmation of positive Covid-19 case to a member of one of our clubs,” he wrote.

“Those individuals who are clearly Close Contacts, like family members, should cease involvement with their clubs until tested.

“However, all others should continue as Casual Contacts unless advised to the contrary by the HSE.

“However, I do accept that it is the prerogative of each club to adopt a cautious approach if they decide to suspend activity, but the DCB games programme will continue as scheduled.”

Three of the four #DSFC1 quarter final pairings are now known, following this weekend's action. pic.twitter.com/1JfYAVvHO9 — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) August 16, 2020

