Monday 21 March 2022
QPR coach Eustace replaces Anthony Barry on Ireland coaching staff

Stephen Kenny has added to his staff ahead of the friendly double-header with Belgium and Lithuania.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 21 Mar 2022, 1:24 PM
1 hour ago 1,797 Views 1 Comment
John Eustace, file photo.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

QPR COACH JOHN Eustace has been announced as the replacement for Anthony Barry on the Republic of Ireland coaching staff. 

Barry, who replaced Damien Duff as Stephen Kenny’s number three a year ago, has left the FAI to take a coaching job with Belgium, whom Ireland face in a friendly international on Saturday. 

Eustace has now been appointed to replace Barry, and is in camp this week as Ireland prepare for the friendly games against Belgium and Lithuania. A former Coventry City, Watford and Derby County midfielder, Eustace is currently assistant manager at Championship club Queen’s Park Rangers. He will maintain his duties with QPR and link up with Ireland during international breaks.

In a quirk of fate, Eustace was on the same FA-organised Uefa Pro Licence coaching course as Barry. 

Eustace played almost 400 times in his playing career, and retired at Derby in 2015, a year before he was named manager of Kidderminster Harriers, twice leading the club to the play-offs in the Conference. He left to join Steve McClaren as QPR assistant in 2018, and remained at the club following McClaren’s departure, serving as caretaker manager in 2019. 

He reportedly turned down the Swansea City manager’s job last summer. 

“I’m delighted to join the Republic of Ireland coaching staff and excited to link up with the squad this week for the matches against Belgium and Lithuania”, said Eustace. “The opportunity to join Stephen Kenny’s coaching staff is an exciting prospect and I’m looking forward to working with this young group of players.”

“John has been assistant manager with Queens Park Rangers for four years and has established himself as an accomplished and well-respected coach”, added Stephen Kenny. “He is an excellent addition to the coaching team and we’re looking forward to linking up for the two matches against Belgium and Lithuania, and for the season ahead.”

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie



