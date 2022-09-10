Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 10 September 2022
John Hegarty to be named new Wexford football manager

His name will go for ratification at the county committee meeting later this month.

By Maurice Brosnan Saturday 10 Sep 2022, 2:47 PM
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

WEXFORD GAA WILL PROPOSE John Hegarty as their new senior football manager.

Hegarty will go for ratification at the county committee meeting on 20 September 2022. His backroom team will be finalised in advance and also announced at the meeting.

A native of Kilanerin and now living in Wexford, Hegarty played 105 times for Wexford during his intercounty career spanning from 1995 to 2006, scoring 21-125 in the process. 

He won one Intermediate title and six county SFC with Kilanerin, a Railway Cup with Leinster and a Sigerson Cup with UCD.  

As manager, he has won SFC titles with Kilanerin (player/manager) and Shelmaliers.

The former full-forward is set to replace Shane Roche, who stood down in July. In 2021, Wexford failed to secure promotion from Division 4 of the Allianz National League and were defeated in the Tailteann Cup by Offaly. 

Maurice Brosnan

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

