Munster's Hodnett set for scan as cruel run of injury luck continues

MUNSTER MUST WAIT for further news on John Hodnett’s fitness after his comeback was cut short after just 46 minutes against Connacht.

Hodnett was forced to sit out the opening weeks of the new campaign after suffering a cheekbone injury in pre-season against Bath, and belatedly returned to make his first appearance of the season in Saturday’s interpro win over Connacht.

But the back row’s cruel run of injury luck continued when he hobbled off early in the second half with a foot injury, with Munster confirming that he will now require a scan to fully assess the problem.

Clayton McMillan’s side take on an Argentina XV at Thomond Park on Saturday evening, but will be without both Thaakir Abrahams and Niall Scannell, who failed head injury assessments against Connacht and are following their respective return-to-play protocols.

But there is better news regarding centre Alex Nankivell who passed his HIA and is free to train this week.