John Martin in final talks to become new FAI chief football officer

FORMER SHAMROCK ROVERS chief executive John Martin looks set to be confirmed as the FAI’s new chief football officer as he enters final talks with the association.

And The 42 understands that Shane Robinson could continue in a supporting role after he was one of three candidates who had been under final consideration.

It is believed that 45-year-old Martin, who resigned as Rovers CEO in April of this year after taking the job in 2023, is in the process of finalising terms with FAI CEO David Courell to become the permanent replacement for Marc Canham in the coming days.

Martin was one of the prominent Irish representatives on the European Club Association (ECA) while in situ at Tallaght Stadium and formed part of the ECA’s strategy committee after being elected by the body.

His exit from Rovers was described by minority owner Dermot Desmond as “a significant setback and damaging to the club” in an open letter from the billionaire that highlighted his concerns about elements of the members’ board and how “too many good people who were contributing to the success of the Football Club have left Rovers over the years.”

As well as his executive position at Rovers when they qualified for the group/league phase of the Uefa Conference League on two occasions under Stephen Bradley, Martin is also a former player at the League of Ireland club and won the 2004 FAI Cup with Longford Town before a brief spell in coaching at Shelbourne under Kevin Doherty.

Robinson had been named interim technical director once Canham handed in his notice earlier this year.

The Englishman officially depa rted the FAI officially in July with the process of replacing him already underway by that point.

Martin is the man who the FAI have entrusted to continue the implementation of the Football Pathways Plan, although it remains to be seen if he will be in place by the start of the World Cup qualifying campaign for Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side on 6 September.