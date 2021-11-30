John McGrath's 'relief and joy' after hitting winner in Tipperary hurling and football finals

IN THE END, it was three decisive plays by John McGrath that helped Loughmore-Castleiney seal their first Tipperary SHC title in eight years.

After Thurles Sarsfields fired 1-1 to haul themselves back on level terms, it was McGrath who won possession and drew a foul from Padraic Maher in the 62nd minute right on the sideline under the Kinane Stand.

The angle was tight and the game was in the melting pot. The Sarsfields defenders protested the positioning of the placed ball, knowing full well the significance of the shot.

“I had a small bit of an argument with a few of them there, they were trying to make me bring it in to the 21, but it was just about staying composed,” he reflects.

“It’s something you practice for a long, long time, since I was young – you just take your time over it and go through your own process. When you see the ball sail between the posts it’s just absolute relief and joy. A sweet one.”

Then the final play of the game. Thurles won a free inside their own half, played it short to Paddy McCormack. The goalkeeper carried it forward and launched a high ball into the danger zone into a forest of bodies.

A ruck went on for what seemed like an eternity before the referee gave a throw-in. Cue another ruck and opposing players desperately battle for the ball until McGrath came up with it. He raced into space and when the final whistle sounded, launched it high into the Thurles night.

Having won man-of-the-match in each of Loughmore-Castleiney’s previous six games between hurling and football, McGrath didn’t pick up the honour here but nevertheless was highly influential.

For essentially the same group of players to switch between both codes so effortlessly and perform to a high level is a rarity, with clubs like Cratloe and Slaughtneil having done so in the past.

“From the outside looking in I suppose it’s something that a lot of people are fascinated with, how we manage it and what way we do it,” he says.

“Week to week – we didn’t hurl at all for the week after the drawn game, we had two sessions of football and the match last Sunday; the same this week again, hurling for the week.

“I don’t know, it’s very hard to put your finger on it but I suppose it’s only a couple of days. Lads maybe lads are tipping away at home, but we’re on the road a while now and lads are used to it.

“I don’t think leaving the hurleys or the footballs down for a couple of days it’s going to impact hugely, I think it’s about getting the body right to and being ready to physically challenge every weekend.

“Maybe it’s not done terribly often, I suppose. We’re probably not used to 17 weeks but we’re used to playing a good few weeks in-a-row, and it’s credit to the management, especially Murtagh and Martin who do the S&C stuff with us, they’ve really taken control of it and lads have bought into it.

“We’re fresh there every weekend. The football game last week was fantastic preparation for this weekend. If we didn’t have a game… I don’t know, we had a focus each weekend and you just take it as it comes. I suppose it is that little bit easier to find the energy when the results are going your way.

“We’ll stay going for as many weeks as we can and we won’t make excuses and won’t complain about it.”

In a game where both sides had a high wide count, his seven-point haul provided critical on Sunday. Indeed, McGrath was their only scorer for the opening 20 minutes of the game and it was fitting that he landed the winner.

Don’t forget he scored the decisive late goal that downed Clonmel Commercials the previous weekend. To hit the winning score in both the senior hurling and football finals in a single season is a remarkable achievement.

The county final losses in both codes last year have now been firmly laid to rest.

“It’s not something that was hugely spoken about but I think everyone had it in the back of their minds,” he said. “It’s some difference in 12 months. Lads were being picked up off the ground in here two weeks-in-a-row and it was heartbreaking.

“It’s why these days are so special, the whole parish is here, we’re nearly heading into December now but it’s fantastic. Where else would you want to be?

“I think it’s a very mature team now at this stage, a lot of guys in their late 20s that have a lot of hurling done and that experience is massive coming down the straight in games, that calmness and composure to get over the line.”

McGrath lost this place on the Tipperary side this summer, but his club form since then certainly proved a point. McGrath shot 4-6 in the hurling quarter-final and 1-12 in the semi-final defeat of Borris-Ileigh.

The post-football final celebrations were somewhat muted as they geared up for Sunday’s hurling final replay.

“We did a bit of a stretch after the (football) game, it wasn’t a mad celebration or anything but we all gathered that evening for a couple of hours. They have to be celebrated.

“They’re special and they’re very hard won, any of these competitions. Nobody is playing them to go home after the match and stare at the four walls. You have to enjoy those days because it’s seldom they come around.

“We’re a long few years, 2016 since we last won one before this year, we’ve had a lot of heartbreak since then and it’s easy to look back to last year.”

Even with Éire Óg looming this weekend, you can be sure they’ll celebrate this one fully.

“I’m not sure when we’re going but we’ll get the bodies right and we’ll get the footballs out during the week and we’ll focus on next Sunday.”

