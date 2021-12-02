Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 2 December 2021
Younger brother of Getafe's John Patrick Finn makes debut for Ireland U15s in Mexico draw

The Spanish-born midfielder followed in the steps of his elder brother by wearing an Irish shirt this year.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 2 Dec 2021, 6:40 PM
16 minutes ago 460 Views 0 Comments
The Irish U15s squad, with Finn on the left of the front row, wearing 21.
GETAFE’S JOHN PATRICK Finn Benoa declared for Ireland earlier this year, and today his younger brother Brandon made his first appearance for the Irish U15s in a 0-0 draw against Mexico. 

Like his elder brother, Brandon was born in Spain and is on the books at Getafe. He qualifies for Ireland through his father, who hails from Mayo. 

Initially left off the released squad for today’s Federations Cup tournament game in Spain, Brandon was subsequently invited into the camp and made an appearance off the bench in what proved to be a goalless draw. Of the 17 players used, he was the only not on the books of a League of Ireland academy. 

Ireland – coached by Jason Donohue – hit the woodwork three times and were unfortunate not to win. 

Next up is a meeting with Spain on Sunday, followed by a clash with Poland next Tuesday. 

Republic of Ireland U15s vs Mexico: Jack Ellis (Shamrock Rovers); Kaylem Harnett (Wexford) (C), James Roche (Shamrock Rovers), Luke Mulligan (Dundalk), Ivan Graminschil (St Patrick’s Athletic); Luke O’Donnell (Derry City), Marvin Chan (St Patrick’s Athletic), Matthew Moore (Cork City); Kyle Fitzgerald (Galway United), Bez Agbontaen (St Patrick’s Athletic) Darragh Marshall (Shamrock Rovers)

Subs used: Brandon Finn Benoa (Getafe), Richard Vodo (St Patrick’s Athletic), Sean Moore (Bohemians), Donnacha Sammon (Galway United), Mason Melia (Bray Wanderers), Cathal O’Sullivan (Cork City) 

  

Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

