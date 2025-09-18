'Who wouldn't want it?' - Athlone interim boss Sullivan on his future after European exit

ATHLONE TOWN WOMEN’S interim manager John Sullivan says he wants the job on a permanent basis.

The former League of Ireland player was appointed for the remainder of the season after Colin Fortune’s shock departure earlier this month.

Sullivan appeared to distance himself from the full-time role last week, but has since moved to clarify his position.

“I mumble, and the American girls tell me this all the time,” Sullivan told The 42 after last night’s Europa Cup exit to Glasgow City.

“I had said, ‘Who wouldn’t want it?’ and it came out, ‘I wouldn’t want it.’ So I actually had to clarify that to the girls: ‘Just to let you know I said who.’

“Myself and the club have spoken between now and the end of the season and we’re gonna see that through and we’ll reassess it then.

“But as I mentioned before, whoever the club appoints in this position is in a great position with a fantastic group. They’re a great group, they’re so collected, they’re united, cohesive, amazing. Their professionalism on and off the pitch is brilliant. It’s a privilege and an honour whoever gets this job.”

Asked to confirm he wasn’t ruling himself out, the Dubliner added: “We can’t. We can’t. We can’t say yes either because nothing, you know . . .

“It’s been very enjoyable. I’m a big believer in when life throws something at you, you go and take it.”

Kate Slevin, Kayleigh Shine and Hannah Waesch dejected after Glasgow's first goal. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Sullivan has now overseen three games since taking charge last week: two 3-0 defeats to Glasgow City, and a 2-0 FAI Cup semi-final win over Shamrock Rovers.

Athlone’s brilliant European journey came to a disappointing end after a 6-0 aggregate defeat last night, but Sullivan reflected positively while admitting one eye was on domestic matters with a much-changed XI.

“It’s like everything in life, in sport and business, you can get the outcome. Well, was the process good? Because if the process wasn’t good, the outcome was luck.

“Our processes were really good in both games. We controlled the game (at times) in both games, we had great moments of discipline. Just a moment of switching off, it happens and the better teams punish you. And again, they did tonight. We went in 1-0 (down) at half time. In a moment where we looked very controlled, they caught us napping back post.

“We’re very well aware of overload. The girls played Rovers, played Glasgow, played Rovers, played Glasgow, play DLR on Saturday. That’s a big fixture congestion. I’m not giving out about it whatsoever, that happens, that’s the end of the season, especially if you’re gonna be successful. Squad depth does help, so we try to balance it all out. And not just that, but reward the younger players. They deserve the exposure, they’ve been training really well. If you can’t see it, you can’t be it. Exposure helps growth.”

“Look, they’re not happy with the result. That’s okay,” the men’s team coach and former DLR Waves assistant added.

“You’re playing against levels above. They’re full-time athletes, and they rotated their whole squad on Sunday. We want to get to that level where Glasgow are at, and in order for that to happen, we must now go and recharge, reset, refocus on the league games.”

Kayleigh Shine before last night's game. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Sullivan hailed several players but reserved special praise for his captain on the night.

“Kayleigh Shine, ah wow, unbelievable. She’s an amazing centre-half. If someone should be knocking on the international door, it’s Kayleigh Shine. What a centre-half. She can step into play, she can read it, she can race you over the top.”

Athlone’s full focus is now on their domestic double dream, and Saturday’s league clash against DLR Waves.

The defending champions are in control at the top of the Women’s Premier Division table, leading Shelbourne by a point with a game in hand, but face the Reds at Tolka Park on Saturday week.

While aiming to “tie things up in the league,” with a fourth consecutive FAI Cup final to follow next month, Sullivan stressed:

“Your next game is your most important, and you can’t think too far ahead. We’re very happy that everyone’s injury-free coming off the pitch after four games in 12 days.”