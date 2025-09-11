'Whoever gets this role is in a privileged position' - Athlone interim boss

ATHLONE TOWN WOMEN’S interim manager John Sullivan has distanced himself from the permanent job.

The former League of Ireland player took charge for the remainder of the season after Colin Fortune’s shock, acrimonious departure on Sunday.

Having worked with the Athlone men’s team and previously served as DLR Waves assistant coach, Sullivan oversaw last night’s Uefa Women’s Europa Cup defeat to Glasgow City.

Asked if he fancied taking the permanent position on after the 3-0 first leg defeat at Petershill Park, Sullivan said:

“Truthfully, I wouldn’t. They’re a great group, they’re a fantastic group of individuals. Collectively amazing to work with. They’re upbeat. Fantastic footballers.

“Whoever gets this role is in a privileged position.”

Advertisement

Athlone Town manager John Sullivan reflected on his side’s 3-0 defeat to Glasgow City, expressing satisfaction with the team’s performance despite the scoreline.



He highlighted the key differences between the two teams, while also turning his attention to the upcoming FAI Cup… pic.twitter.com/bUqyJHVqmX — THE WNL SHOW (@thewnlshow) September 11, 2025

Earlier in the post-match press conference, Sullivan told The WNL Show about the sudden managerial change amidst a big European week.

The Dubliner said he was “pleasure, privilege, honoured” to take charge of a “fantastic group,” who were undeterred.

“I’m going to be honest with you, there wasn’t one bit of chaos within the group. They’re calm, collected. They’re an amazing group, they’re so united that not one person can ever derail that. They’ve got their game face, their game plan. It’s their journey.”

Reflecting on the defeat, settled by goals from Amy Anderson, Linda Motlhalo and Lisa Forrest — all assisted by the excellent Sofia Määttä — Sullivan continued:

“Disappointing result, but very good performance. You may think I’m crazy, it’s a good performance despite the result. Three moments in the game, they’ve taken three chances. We’ve had chances, we had good composure on the ball.

“Performance wise, it was good. Result, no.

Athlone before a recent European game. Frank Uijlenbroek / INPHO Frank Uijlenbroek / INPHO / INPHO

“Am I frustrated with the three goals? Yeah. Look, at this next level, you’re going to be punished in those moments. That’s what the better sides do to you.

“Goals change games. I asked the girls at the end of the game, did you get chances? ‘Yeah.’ Did you get more than three chances? ‘Yeah.’ If you score the first goal back in Athlone, do you fancy your chances? Goals change games.”

Before next Wednesday’s return leg in Lissywollen, Athlone face Shamrock Rovers in the FAI Cup semi final at Tallaght Stadium on Sunday.

The game was originally set for Saturday, but was re-fixed due to a fixture clash with a Leinster Rugby pre-season game. There will be no live TV coverage, with the action instead on the TG4 Player.

“To be honest, it would not deflect our preparation ahead of the game, whether it’s on TV or not, whether it’s Saturday or Sunday,” said Sullivan.

“I’d like it to be on TV, not even me personally, but at this level, it should be showcased. If you can’t see, you can’t be. Things happen, you’ve just got to get on with it. That’s life.”

Athlone are targetting their first domestic double as they also continue their Women’s Premier Division title defence at the top of the table.