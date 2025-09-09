'Something we cannot and will not accept' - Athlone Town respond to departing manager's comments

ATHLONE TOWN HAVE responded to comments made by former women’s team manager Colin Fortune following his bombshell departure.

Fortune’s resignation was announced on Sunday, three days out from Athlone’s historic Uefa Europa Cup clash with Glasgow City tomorrow [KO 7.20pm, live on LOITV]. He leaves as the Midlanders continue their Women’s Premier Division title defence and also face into an FAI Cup semi-final.

Fortune said he felt “undermined” during his time as manager, and detailed a contract extension request amidst a lack of clarity around his future at the club.

“We have a men’s first team manager who has a two-year contract and is making plans for next season already, and rightly so,” Fortune told the Westmeath Independent yesterday.

“It kind of got me thinking that maybe they’ve lost trust or confidence in me, which is strange because of the position that we are in in the league, the cup, and with the European run. Something just didn’t sit right.”

In a lengthy statement issued this afternoon, Athlone described the contract extension request as “an ultimatum” before an end of season review, and noted that “when an agreement was not reached, a resignation was submitted” ahead of Saturday’s 2-0 league win over Shamrock Rovers.

“The timing and manner of this departure are regrettable, but they stem solely from individual interests being placed ahead of the collective progress of the team and the Club,” the statement read.

“That is something we cannot and will not accept at Athlone Town AFC as we look to establish a culture of professionalism befitting the oldest club in the League of Ireland.”

Fortune also cited alleged interference from the board regarding team selection, but Athlone did not address this in their statement.

John Sullivan takes interim charge (file photo). Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

John Sullivan will take interim charge for the remainder of the season, having previously worked the men’s team. The 42 understands Sullivan, who was DLR Waves assistant under Graham Kelly, will be assisted by Gordon Brett.

Athlone say the players have been spoken to regarding recent developments and remain “united, motivated, and focused” ahead of a crucial run of games.

“We believe strongly that the most important thing to focus on is a special group of players representing our club, our community, and our country on the European stage,” the statement adds.

Athlone will now play under their fourth management in just under two years, with Tommy Hewitt and Ciarán Kilduff previously in charge since the women’s team’s inception in 2020.

The Midlanders made no comment on their FAI Cup semi-final re-fixture due to a clash with a Leinster Rugby pre-season game at Tallaght Stadium, having been approached by The 42 last night.

Athlone have been on a memorable European journey. Frank Uijlenbroek / INPHO Frank Uijlenbroek / INPHO / INPHO

Athlone Town’s full statement:

The Club notes the recent comments made by Colin Fortune. This has been a historic season for Athlone Town AFC, and our focus remains firmly on supporting our teams as they continue to compete for success.

Several weeks ago, the Club was presented with an ultimatum by our former Women’s team manager for a contract extension, delivered ahead of vital League, Cup, and European fixtures. When an agreement was not reached, a resignation was submitted just before our fixture with Shamrock Rovers and subsequently accepted after the match.

The timing and manner of this departure are regrettable, but they stem solely from individual interests being placed ahead of the collective progress of the team and the Club. That is something we cannot and will not accept at Athlone Town AFC as we look to establish a culture of professionalism befitting the oldest Club in the League of Ireland.

We would like to sincerely thank Colin for his role with the Club this season and for his contribution to the progress made on the pitch. As this is the first season under the new Board, all football matters – from academy structures to senior management – will be reviewed at the end of the season as part of our ongoing commitment to strengthening the Club.

It is our clear intention to ensure, for the first time in recent history, that budgets are managed with proper oversight, a process already underway through the appointment of a Financial Manager. In addition, we have begun recruiting further support staff across all teams to ensure our players and coaches have the resources they need to succeed.

Our players have been spoken to directly regarding recent developments and remain united, motivated, and focused ahead of upcoming matches. We believe strongly that the most important thing to focus on is a special group of players representing our Club, our community, and our country on the European stage.

We will continue to support our teams with all resources at our disposal in order to perform at an elite level, and our focus is preparing for a historic game in Glasgow on Wednesday night.

We can confirm that John Sullivan will take interim charge of our Women’s team for the remainder of the season, having previously worked with our Men’s side. We wish him every success in this role.

Finally, we would like to wish our players the very best of luck as they travel to Glasgow today to make history once again.

The Club will be making no further comment at this time.

- With reporting from Sinéad Farrell.