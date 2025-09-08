Women's FAI Cup semi-final refixed due to clash with Leinster Rugby match at Tallaght Stadium

THE WOMEN’S FAI Cup semi-final between Shamrock Rovers and Athlone Town has been refixed due to a fixture clash with a Leinster Rugby pre-season game at Tallaght Stadium.

The final-four tie was originally fixed for Saturday, 13 September at Tallaght Stadium but will now take place the next day (Sunday 14) at the same venue [kick-off, 2pm], the FAI has announced.

Leinster are due to face Cardiff in a friendly at Tallaght Stadium on Saturday, 13 September [kick-off, 3pm].

Meanwhile, the FAI has confirmed that TG4 will provide live coverage of the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division game between Athlone Town and DLR Waves on Saturday, 20 September, with kick-off scheduled for 7.35pm.

Additionally, the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division fixture between Cork City and Athlone Town scheduled for Wednesday, 17 September in Turner’s Cross will now be played on Wednesday, 1 October at 7.30pm due to Athlone Town’s ongoing involvement in the Uefa Women’s Europa Cup.

Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup Semi-Final - Sunday, 14 September

Shamrock Rovers v Athlone Town, Tallaght Stadium, 2pm — TG4 Player & Spórt TG4 YouTube

SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division - Saturday, 20 September

Athlone Town v DLR Waves, Athlone Town Stadium, 7.35pm — TG4

SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division - Wednesday, 1 October