'I felt it undermined my management' - Ex-Athlone Town boss speaks out after shock exit

COLIN FORTUNE SAYS he felt “undermined” during his time as manager of the Athlone Town women’s team, adding that he has been “hurting” since his shock departure as manager.

Athlone Town announced his resignation yesterday with the club currently top of the Women’s Premier Division table after 17 games. The reigning champions are also in the middle of a historic European run having formed just five years ago.

On Wednesday, the club will play in the first qualifying round of the inaugural Europa Cup, facing into a first-leg clash away to Glasgow City.

The club said in a statement that they “accepted Colin’s resignation with disappointment, but also with gratitude for his work across a still-ongoing historic season.”

Speaking to the Westmeath Independent, Fortune opened up about issues which led to his departure, including lack of clarity around his future at the club and intrusion from the club regarding team selection.

“I felt it undermined my management and created confusion in the dressing room and I couldn’t have that,” he said.

“I found that strange because we have a men’s first team manager who has a two-year contract and is making plans for next season already, and rightly so.

“It kind of got me thinking that maybe they’ve lost trust or confidence in me, which is strange because of the position that we are in in the league, the cup, and with the European run. Something just didn’t sit right.”

Fortune, a former Dundalk and Galway player who took over Athlone in November 2024, added that he had been approached by some players who had been in discussions with the club about their own position with Athlone Town.

“I wasn’t aware that the club was speaking to the players, so I again looked for clarity as to my own position and, again, they said nothing would be done until the end of the season.”

Fortune also says it was suggested that an executive member of the board would be added to the coaching staff to offer tactical assistance and help with training and team selections.

“That I found very odd,” he said. “Maybe I’m old school, but I think an executive board member should be in the boardroom.”

Fortune described the Athlone Town players as a “special” group and expanded on the difficult emotions he has been experiencing since his exit as manager.

“This is my club. I’m an Athlone Town supporter. I’m steeped in Athlone Town. I will be going to the games, and I’ll be cheering them on.

“So I am hurting over it. It’s been a tough 24 hours. If this happened with another club away from Athlone then fine, you move on, it’s a business.

“But I think that, for whatever reason, the club has made a bad call here and it’s hurtful for me.”