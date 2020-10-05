BE PART OF THE TEAM

Jonny Sexton ruled out of Leinster's Benetton clash with 'minor hamstring injury'

Leinster issued an injury update this afternon.

By Emma Duffy Monday 5 Oct 2020, 4:21 PM
38 minutes ago 479 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5224166
Sexton went of injured against Dragons - 'a precaution,' Leo Cullen said at the time.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

JONNY SEXTON HAS a “minor hamstring injury” and won’t be available to play against Benetton this weekend, according to an injury update issued by Leinster boss Leo Cullen today.

Ireland captain Sexton was withdrawn in the first half against the Dragons last time out, and at at the time, Cullen said this was “a precaution”.

Further assessment over the weekend and this morning confirmed that Sexton will unavailable for selection for this weekend’s Pro14 encounter, which takes place in Treviso on Saturday.

Several other Leinster players are suffering from hamstring injuries; Andrew Porter — who also picked up his injury last weekend — and Dave Kearney two who will be further assessed this week.

Max Deegan sustained a knee injury against Dragons, which was a worry post-match for the eastern province, and Cullen confirmed that he will “undergo further scans this week before a full diagnosis is known.”

Elsewhere, Ciarán Frawley will go through return-to-play protocols after suffering a facial injury, while Tadhg Furlong remains unavailable due to his calf injury.

Dan Leavy won’t be back for this weekend as he is being “further managed this week,” while Kearney will increase his involvement in training as he looks to recover from his own hamstring injury.

Understandably, some of these injuries come as a concern to Andy Farrell, with his Ireland side due to resume their Six Nations campaign against Italy in Dublin on 24 October. 

The Leinster squad trained in UCD this afternoon, with several other players remaining unavailable for selection for the Benetton clash:

Jonny Sexton (hamstring), Tadhg Furlong (calf), Max Deegan (knee), Dan Leavy (knee), Dan Sheehan (cheekbone), Vakh Abdaladze (back), Conor O’Brien (hamstring) and Adam Byrne (hamstring). 

