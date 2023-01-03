Sexton a major doubt for start of Six Nations after procedure on cheekbone

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Johnny Sexton requires a procedure on the cheekbone injury he suffered against Connacht last weekend, meaning the Ireland captain is a major doubt for the start of the Six Nations.

Andy Farrell’s side get their campaign underway against Wales in just five weekends’ time.

Leinster have not provided an official timeline for Sexton’s recovery but said he will be “further assessed” following his procedure today.

Sexton suffered the facial injury while tackling Connacht back row Jarrad Butler in the second half of Leinster’s win at the RDS on Sunday.

Advertisement

With Sexton now a major doubt for the opening game of the Six Nations and possibly the Round 2 clash at home to France, Ireland boss Farrell will have to assess his option at out-half.

With Sexton expected to retire from playing after this year’s World Cup, the upcoming championship is set to be his final Six Nations with Ireland, so he will be determined to return as soon as possible but Farrell seems likely to have to look elsewhere for the opener away to Wales at least.

Munster’s Joey Carbery is the longstanding back-up to Sexton and made two starts in last year’s Six Nations when the captain was sidelined, as well as wearing the number 10 shirt against Fiji last autumn.

Jack Crowley, another Munster man, made his Test debut for Ireland in November and was promoted into the starting XV for the clash with Australia at a late stage after Sexton suffered a calf injury during the warm-up.

Leinster’s Ross Byrne came off the bench in that game against the Wallabies to kick the winning penalty, while Connacht’s Jack Carty, Ulster’s Billy Burns, and Leinster’s Harry Byrne have played at Test level for Ireland.

Meanwhile, Leinster have also confirmed that Luke McGrath and Max Deegan suffered ankle injuries against Connacht last weekend. Both will miss this weekend’s URC visit to the Ospreys.

Exclusive

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December Become a Member

Tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong and back row Will Connors will “look to step up their rehabilitation programmes” once again this week as they bid to return from respective ankle and bicep injuries.

Robbie Henshaw [wrist], Jason Jenkins [hamstring], Thomas Clarkson [arm], Ed Byrne [knee], Martin Moloney [knee], Ciarán Frawley [knee], Charlie Ryan [knee]. and Tommy O’Brien [knee] all remain on the injury list.

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.