Jon Daly to be confirmed as new St Patrick's Athletic manager

JON DALY HAS been given the St Patrick’s Athletic manager’s job on a permanent basis following an impressive stint in caretaker charge.

The Dubliner was named as interim boss by the club following the departure of Tim Clancy at the start of this month, and The 42 understands two former senior Ireland internationals had also been in contention for the Richmond Park hotseat.

Advertisement

Ex-Celtic manager Neil Lennon had also been linked following an approach from intermediaries, but that was not a viable option.

St Pat’s have instead opted to stick with Daly, who had been Clancy’s assistant, as a result of securing three wins from four games while at the helm.

It’s believed that the first-team squad were made aware of the decision at training today.

A 3-2 defeat to champions Shamrock Rovers has been the only blemish on Daly’s record but, after bouncing back with an impressive 1-0 win over Shelbourne in a Dublin derby at Tolka Park, the 40-year-old has earned the opportunity to make the job his own.

An announcement from the club is understood to be imminent.

Dundalk, managed by Clancy’s predecessor Stephen O’Donnell, visit Inchicore this Friday.