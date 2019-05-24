This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 24 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Huddersfield goalkeeper signs contract with Everton

Jordan Pickford will have some competition at Goodison Park next season.

By The42 Team Friday 24 May 2019, 5:20 PM
1 hour ago 2,430 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4650985
Jonas Lossl.
Image: Dave Howarth
Jonas Lossl.
Jonas Lossl.
Image: Dave Howarth

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN GOALKEEPER Jonas Lossl will join Everton when his contract expires at the end of June.

Lossl joined Huddersfield on loan from Mainz for their first Premier League season in 2017 and earned a permanent move at the conclusion of the campaign.

However, the he endured a tough second term in England as Huddersfield were relegated to the Championship. He declared his intention to leave the club before their miserable season concluded. 

Lossl, 30, has signed a three-year deal at Goodison Park, where he is likely to serve as back-up to England star Jordan Pickford.

His signing casts doubt on the future of Maarten Stekelenburg, the Dutch international goalkeeper who has been serving as Pickford’s deputy at the club. 

Lossl has been capped just once for Denmark, and is not in the squad for next month’s Euro 2020 qualifier with Ireland. 

Gavan Casey is joined by Ryan Bailey and Andy Dunne to look ahead to Saturday’s Pro14 final, look at whether Joey Carbery’s move has paid off and Jack Conan talks about how his body is holding up.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie