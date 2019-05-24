Huddersfield goalkeeper signs contract with Everton

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN GOALKEEPER Jonas Lossl will join Everton when his contract expires at the end of June.

Lossl joined Huddersfield on loan from Mainz for their first Premier League season in 2017 and earned a permanent move at the conclusion of the campaign.

However, the he endured a tough second term in England as Huddersfield were relegated to the Championship. He declared his intention to leave the club before their miserable season concluded.

Lossl, 30, has signed a three-year deal at Goodison Park, where he is likely to serve as back-up to England star Jordan Pickford.

His signing casts doubt on the future of Maarten Stekelenburg, the Dutch international goalkeeper who has been serving as Pickford’s deputy at the club.

Lossl has been capped just once for Denmark, and is not in the squad for next month’s Euro 2020 qualifier with Ireland.

