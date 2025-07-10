Jordan Henderson leaves Ajax as club agree to terminate contract

JORDAN HENDERSON HAS left Ajax after the club agreed to terminate his contract.

The England midfielder, 35, had a year to run on his deal with the Eredivisie runners-up.

But a club statement read: “Jordan Henderson is leaving Ajax. The club has cooperated with the player’s request to terminate the current employment contract.

“The Englishman’s contract with Ajax ran until June 30, 2026, but now ends immediately.”

Ajax were nine points clear at the top of the league table with five matches remaining of last season but took only two points from their next four games, allowing rivals PSV Eindhoven to overhaul them at the summit.

Henderson told the club’s website: “To play for this club was an honour in itself. To have the privilege of captaining it was even more so.

“My only regret is that we didn’t deliver more success for the amazing supporters. They deserve to be celebrating major titles again, and I’m sure that time will come soon.

“My family and I were made to feel so welcome, not just by the club but also in the wonderful city of Amsterdam. We will always be grateful for that.

“Due to the tragic events of last week and the devastating loss of my former team-mate Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, it doesn’t feel right at this moment to say or do more than share this brief statement.

“However, I am fully aware that I owe this club, my team-mates and the supporters a fuller and more personal thank you. I will, of course, do that when the time feels more appropriate.”