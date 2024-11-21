Leinster-bound Jordie Barrett out for All Blacks due to knee injury

LEINSTER BOUND JORDIE Barrett is unavailable for New Zealand’s game against Italy on Saturday night in Turin due to a knee injury.

The versatile back “has been ruled out this week with a knee injury,” according to the All Blacks team announcement statement.

Barrett is due to make the move to Leinster until the end of the season following the November internationals.

The 27-year-old injured his knee while playing for the All Blacks against Australia in September, but recovered to play in wins against England and Ireland this month. Yet Barrett came off injured against France last Saturday.

New Zealand’s final match of their tour will also be the final match in the black jersey for long-serving Sam Cane, who has 103 caps to his name, and TJ Perenara, who has 88 caps and starts on the bench.

Final Test of the year, Sam Cane & TJ Perenara’s final game in the black jersey. Ready to put out a performance to be proud of 🇳🇿 #AllBlacks pic.twitter.com/BxwMIJzIsj — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) November 21, 2024

“As our first ever match in Turin, our final match of the 2024 Test season, and the farewell match for Sam and TJ, this will be a great occasion,” said Scott Robertston, the All Blacks head coach.

“We are determined to finish our season in a way that honours and celebrates the immense contribution that Sam and TJ have made to the black jersey.”