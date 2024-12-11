Jordie Barrett offers Leinster versatility but feels 12 is his best position

NOW THAT LEINSTER finally have their shiny new signing in their hands the next challenge is to figure out how Jordie Barrett best fits into a star-studded squad.

Barrett is a versatile backline option but adding him to a team that already boasts a wealth of Test-level quality will squeeze some key players out of the starting XV. Leinster would point to the fact they rarely have a full hand to select from – for this weekend’s Champions Cup meeting with Clermont the province will be without Hugo Keenan, Ciarán Frawley, James Lowe and Jamie Osborne, narrowing Leo Cullen’s selection problems.

Yet Cullen and his coaches will still face some big decisions to fit Barrett into the picture this season.

Most of Barrett’s rugby has been played at inside centre and fullback. At Test level he was primarily used at 15 in his early years with the All Blacks before shifting to 12 in the lead up to the 2023 World Cup.

His most recent start at 15 for club or country came two years ago in a New Zealand win at Murrayfield. He’s started 45 games for the All Blacks and Hurricanes since, all at 12.

The player himself feels his best home is inside centre, but expects to play some of his rugby with Leinster at fullback.

“I’d like to think (I’m) a number 12 that can probably play 15, and that’s the way I see myself,” he says.

“I mean, at a stretch I can play wing still, but I think most of my value is at 12. But I still enjoy 15, even since transitioning into the midfield with the All Blacks and the Hurricanes, throughout the week I’ve always trained at fullback.

So I’ve continued to try and grow my game in that space, high ball, kicking, and who knows, I might play at 15 at some stage too, which I’m excited about.”

If Leinster do deem centre to be Barrett’s most effective position, the knock-on effect will be interesting.

When introduced for the injured Frawley in Bristol on Sunday, Leinster rejigged their backline to accomodate Barrett at inside centre. Robbie Henshaw shifted to 13, Garry Ringrose moved to the wing and Jimmy O’Brien took Frawley’s place at fullback. At 12, Barrett immediately made a positive impact on the game and his link-play with out-half Sam Prendergast was excellent.

Barrett came on at 12 in Bristol. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

If Barrett does emerge as Leinster’s starting 12, it leaves Henshaw and Ringrose competing directly with each other for the 13 shirt. Barrett also played a lot of rugby at 13 across his first two seasons with the Hurricanes, but it’s been years since he regularly started games there.

The fullback option is also one to watch. Barrett is listed as a fullback on Leinter’s website and while he remains a World Class option at 15, the province are not short on quality in that area. Keenan has been the main man at 15 but Osborne has established himself as a genuine contender at fullback, with O’Brien also part of that conversation.

Osborne and O’Brien are used across the Leinster backline so the New Zealander’s arrival could impact their role in the squad. If Leinster prefer Barrett as a centre, it adds another layer of competition for Osborne, who is already fighting with Henshaw and Ringrose for a place in Leinster’s European Cup midfield – with Ringrose injured last season Osborne started all four of Leinster’s Champions Cup knockout games at 12.

Osborne can also play on the wing but only started once there last season.

Barrett has played on both wings in the past and would offer Leinster a different type of threat out wide. At 6’4″, he is a big physical presence and would be a real asset in the air. He’s not known for his speed but his excellent skillset would make up for any lack of pace – indeed, when he plays 12 Barrett likes to drift out to these wide channels anyway.

Barrett has played at fullback, centre and on both wings for the Hurricanes. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Centre sounds like Barrett’s home in this Leinster team but don’t be surprised to see him shift around the backline. He even has a Test start at 10 to his name.

“In some ways I was a bit of a jack of all trades and master of none for a number of years there, but I feel like it’s probably stood me in great stead for where I am at the moment,” he says.

“I feel like I’ve been around forever, but I’m 27 and I feel like my best rugby is ahead of me, which is positive. Hence the reason to try to come up here at this point in my career.

But I mean playing even in Test matches, left wing, right wing, 10 once, plenty of 15 and 12 gives you a good perspective and understanding of what the guy inside you demands or needs out on the pitch, and same with other guys in similar positions.

“So when you’re trying to solidify yourself in one position, whether you’re 12 or fullback, it gives you a great understanding of what your wingers need or what your 10 needs or what your nine needs.

“So feel like I’m in a position now where I understand the game pretty deeply, and hopefully it puts me in good stead for the rest of my career.”

All of the above is to assume Barrett will start the big games for Leinster. Given the quality at their disposal, Cullen could continue to lean on his Ireland internationals with Barrett acting as an impact player off the bench.

Yet that would be a waste of his talents. Barrett is here for half a season with the purpose of selling tickets for Leinster’s games at the Aviva and helping push the team over the line in Europe.

To get full bang for their buck, Leinster need to have Barrett in their starting 15.