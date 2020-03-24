This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jose Mourinho helps deliver food parcels to elderly

The Portuguese manager volunteered for charity Age UK and community group Love Your Doorstep.

By The42 Team Tuesday 24 Mar 2020, 9:06 AM
Jose Mourinho (file pic).
Jose Mourinho (file pic).
Jose Mourinho (file pic).

TOTTENHAM BOSS Jose Mourinho is doing his bit to help some of society’s most vulnerable people through the coronavirus crisis by helping to deliver food parcels to some elderly residents of north London.

Mourinho volunteered for charity Age UK and community group Love Your Doorstep, which is based near Tottenham’s training ground in Enfield.

The Portuguese helped to pack parcels containing food and other essentials before delivering them to local elderly residents, many of whom have been told to self-isolate for 12 weeks in order to avoid becoming infected by the virus.

“I’m giving a little help to Age UK Enfield and LoveYourDoorStep Enfield and of course you can donate food, money or be a volunteer it’s so easy to contact,” Mourinho said.

With football in total lockdown because of the pandemic, a number of clubs, players and managers have made charitable donations to try to help those in their local communities who are struggling, with many told to stay in their homes.

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has pledged to donate “dozens” of tablet computers to hospitals and nursing homes, enabling residents to keep in touch with family and friends via video chat.

Chelsea have made the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge available for National Health Service (NHS) staff in west London. Manchester United legend Gary Neville has also provided free hotel beds for NHS workers in two of the hotels he part-owns with ex-Red Devils colleague Ryan Giggs.

Manchester United have joined up with rivals Manchester City to donate £100,000 for local food banks, while Everton have launched an outreach and engagement campaign to help some of the most vulnerable and socially isolated members of the community.

In Germany, Bayern Munich stars Robert Lewandowski, Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich pledged €1 million to a ‘We Kick Corona’ fund set up to aid the fight against the pandemic.

In Italy, players and staff from Serie A side Roma donated a day’s salary to help fund the purchase of ventilators and beds for a local hospital.

The salary donation came on top of individual contributions to the club’s campaign, helping to raise around €460,000.

The42 Team

