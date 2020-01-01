'I was rude, but I was rude with an idiot': New year, same Jose

JOSE MOURINHO CONCEDED that he deserved the yellow card he was shown during Wednesday’s loss to Southampton as the Tottenham manager admitted that he was “rude to an idiot”.

Mourinho was cautioned by referee Mike Dean after entering the Southampton technical area as he approached a member of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s staff and appeared to glance at paper displaying Southampton’s tactics.

And Mourinho admitted that he certainly deserved to be punished for his actions while adding a blatant dig in the process.

“I was rude, but I was rude with an idiot,” he told BT Sport. “I clearly deserved the yellow card. I had bad words with the guy.”

"I was rude, but I was rude with an idiot."



"I clearly deserved it." 😶



Jose Mourinho tells @andymay why he received a yellow card against Southampton...#BTAllDayer pic.twitter.com/HUR3ts4ulA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 1, 2020

The incident came just moments after Spurs saw a potential equalising goal from Harry Kane disallowed.

Kane was deemed offside as he found the back of the net with just over 15 minutes remaining in what proved to be Spurs’ best chance of an equaliser.

Spurs currently sit sixth in the Premier League, six points away from fourth-place Chelsea and that coveted Champions League spot.

Mourinho and Tottenham will face Middlesbrough in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday before hosting league leaders Liverpool in their next Premier League outing.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!