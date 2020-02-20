This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 20 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jose Mourinho sees no bright side for Spurs

Tottenham could be without the talismanic duo of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min for the rest of the season.

By AFP Thursday 20 Feb 2020, 11:46 AM
1 hour ago 1,188 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5014712
Tottenham Hotspur's coach Jose Mourinho.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Tottenham Hotspur's coach Jose Mourinho.
Tottenham Hotspur's coach Jose Mourinho.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

JOSE MOURINHO fears his side’s season is running out of gas after an injury-hit Spurs slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Spurs could be without the talismanic duo of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min for the rest of the season through injury and looked toothless against the Bundesliga contenders.

“We are in a very difficult situation,” said Mourinho. “What worries me is this is going to be the situation until the end of the season.”

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris kept his side in the tie with a string of important saves, but he could not prevent Timo Werner from the penalty spot as the German international’s 26th goal of the season gave Leipzig a lead to defend on home soil on 10 March.

“Over the 90 minutes we deserved the win and could have won by more,” said Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann.

“It’s only the first game today. You have to perform at the same level in both games.”

Tottenham upset the odds to progress past Manchester City and Ajax to reach last season’s final. But it was Leipzig who looked the seasoned Champions League team in their first ever knockout tie in the competition.

After receiving the news that Son would be sidelined by a fractured right arm on the eve of the game, Mourinho compared his side’s prospects for the rest of the season to hanging from a fourth-floor building by the balcony.

The hosts could easily have fallen flat on their face inside the first 90 seconds as Leipzig amazingly passed up four chances to open the scoring through Patrik Schick, Angelino and Werner.

In the first five minutes we should have taken the lead,” added Nagelsmann. “Young teams can become impatient thinking they have to score an away goal in the first leg, but they weren’t like that.”

Werner could be a more frequent foe for Spurs next season with speculation linking him to Liverpool.

However, his profligacy ensured the hosts went in level at the break as he fired too close to Lloris with just the French number one to beat.

Leipzig could have regretted not making the most of their supremacy during the first 45 minutes as Peter Gulacsi saved well from Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn fired the rebound wide early in the second period.

However, after grinding out wins over Manchester City, Norwich, Southampton and Aston Villa in recent weeks despite conceding plenty of chances, Spurs’ luck ran out.

An ill-timed lunge from Ben Davies chopped down Konrad Laimer inside the area just before the hour mark and Werner confidently converted the resulting penalty.

Moments later only a fine save by Lloris denied Schick a second at the end of a flowing move involving Christopher Nkunku, Angelino and a delightful dummy from Werner to tee up his strike partner.

If I could, I would move immediately to the first of July with Kane, (Moussa) Sissoko, Son, Lucas, (Erik) Lamela, Bergwijn (all fit),” added Mourinho.

“But we are on the 19th of February so we have to fight until the end.

“One thing I can guarantee is that even with I don’t know who is playing in attack, we are going there to attack until our limits.”

The introduction of Lamela and club record signing Tanguy Ndombele from the bench gave Tottenham a much-needed injection of creativity for the final 25 minutes.

However, their best effort came from a set-piece when Giovani lo Celso’s powerful free-kick was turned onto the post by Gulacsi.

© AFP 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie