Spurs' new stadium in running to host Joshua-Ruiz rematch

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR’S NEW stadium is one of three UK venues being considered by promoter Eddie Hearn as a landing spot for Anthony Joshua’s winter rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua is keen on avenging his shock defeat at the scene of the crime, Madison Square Garden in New York, but Hearn believes his flagship fighter should seek home advantage for a make-or-break showdown with the Mexican-American heavyweight world champion.

Wembley Stadium and the Principality Stadium in Cardiff are the other two venues being explored by Hearn, who recently confirmed Joshua had exercised his rematch clause and would get his chance for redemption later this year.

Joshua has fought twice in each stadium, but the Principality has the advantage of providing a roof on what could potentially be a rainy November night.

“There are discussions for White Hart Lane, Wembley and Cardiff,” Hearn told iFL TV.

“I think AJ likes the Wembley fight. Obviously, he’s had a lot of good nights there, but in November the weather is not the best, potentially. But does that suit us more? I don’t know how Andy Ruiz likes it in the rain.

“AJ said, ‘Do you think it would be a big statement if I came back and put the wrong right at MSG?’ I said, ‘From a marketing, fairy-tale perspective, yeah, absolutely. But you have to win this fight and you’re at a much bigger advantage if this fight’s in the UK.’ For me, the fight should be in the UK. ‘You came to Andy Ruiz’s country to take this fight, it doesn’t make you a bad person having a rematch in the UK.’”

Andy Ruiz Jr flattens Anthony Joshua in New York. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Ruiz is considered Mexico’s first-ever heavyweight world champion and recently spent three days in the nation’s capital where he was honoured by president Andres Manuel Lopez.

Mobbed by fans throughout the trip, the affable ‘Destroyer’ told ESPN Deportes that he intends to embrace ‘Andymania’ and emulate, or even surpass, the country’s most coveted active boxer in his newfound fame.

“I want to be like Canelo or even bigger,” Ruiz said. “I want to help people, families, children. It’s a big dream to be a world champion and I want to help them and support all the boxers.

“It [Andymania] feels very good. I’m proud of all the fans that support me, they want a picture, they’re playing with me, they’re grabbing me by the shirt. It’s a source of pride — that’s why I wanted to win this fight: to be something big.

It was an honour to be in all the historical parts [of Mexico]. Going with the president was… I can say it was wonderful. I never thought I would be there with him or win the belts, but thank God that I achieved my dreams and I am the first Mexican champion of heavyweights.

