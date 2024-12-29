Joy for Gordon Elliott as Brighterdaysahead shines with dominant Leopardstown win

BRIGHTERDAYSAHEAD PRODUCED a sensational display to again take the scalp of State Man in the Neville Hotels Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Gordon Elliott’s mare inflicted a surprise defeat on the Willie Mullins-trained State Man in the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown last month, the latter’s first defeat since chasing home Constitution Hill in the 2023 Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

State Man, who in Constitution Hill’s absence claimed Champion Hurdle glory last season, was the 4-9 favourite to turn the tables in a race he had landed in each of the past two seasons but was unable to lay a glove on Brighterdaysahead in a fascinating affair.

From the off the race was dominated by Elliott, with King Of Kingsfield and Brighterdaysahead quickly opening up a big advantage over State Man and the remainder of the field.

It was clear on the run to the second flight from the finish that State Man would struggle to bridge the gap, with 5-2 shot Brighterdaysahead taking over from her stablemate before straightening up for home in splendid isolation.

She was a little untidy at the final obstacle, but it mattered not as she coasted to a hugely impressive 30-length verdict, with 66-1 shot Winter Fog coming through to beat State Man to second.