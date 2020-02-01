Notebook wins brilliant renewal of the Arkle at Leopardstown and joy for Chacun Pour Soi

RACHAEL BLACKMORE AND Henry de Bromhead combined to take victory with Notebook in a brilliant renewal of the Grade 1 ERSG Arkle Novice Chase.

Six runners went to post in the Foxrock sunshine but two horses utterly dominated almost from start to finish, 5/4 favourite Notebook and 100/30 chance Cash Back. Cash Back and Danny Mullins tried to make all the running but Michael O’Leary’s Notebook always looked to have his measure and he eventually came home three quarters of a length in front.

This Grade 1 sizzler lost a little of its lustre pre-race with Fakir D’Oudairies scratched due to the change in going. However, it was still quite the spectacle, with the jumping of Notebook a sight to behold.

“He’s had a phenomenal season already and is right up there with the best horses I’ve had,” said de Bromhead. “He is amazing really, and just loves jumping.”

For Blackmore, this was the continuation of an incredible season. “He’s a pleasure to ride, absolutely electric,” she said.

Cash Back rallied all the way to the line in second, but stablemates Melon and Bapaume were disappointing for trainer Willie Mullins. Notebook is now 5/2 for the Racing Post Arkle on March 10 at Cheltenham.

The Grade 1 Ladbrokes Dublin Chase, race two of the Dublin Racing Festival, produced a brilliant winner and a one-two for Willie Mullins as Chacun Pour Soi stamped his class on proceedings to the delight of punters at Leopardstown.

Paul Townend, who had to choose between the winner and Min, punched the air after the line, a measure of relief after Chacun Pour Soi overcame Min by three lengths and three parts, having been sent off the 6/5 favourite. Min was sent off a well-backed 7/4 chance under Robbie Power.

With A Plus Tard a significant non-runner, and Cilaos Emery falling early, it was a raced that soon whittled into a match between two horses running in the colours of Susannah Ricci, wife of Rich Ricci. And Chacun Pour Soi took it up around the second-last, stretching on to score readily.

“I thought Min was the horse to beat but Paul, I guess, went with the up-and-coming horse,” Mullins said. “I remember bringing him here to do a gallop with senior horses before and he was doing things that a horse very rarely does. I knew we might have something a bit different.

“It’s all systems go now for Cheltenham. He really came on from his run the last day and Paul said he would just go on with things after three out, he was travelling so well.”

Bookmakers now make Chacun Pour Soi 5/2 for the Queen Mother Champion Chase on 11 March. Min may go for the Ryanair Chase to avoid his promising stablemate.

Earlier, hugely popular trainer Paul Nolan won his first Grade 1 contest since 2013 as Latest Exhibition landed a brilliant renewal of the the first race of the 2020 Dublin Racing Festival at a wind-swept Leopardstown.

Ridden by Bryan Cooper, Latest Exhibition showed tremendous battling qualities to get the better of Cobbler’s Way and the game Longhouse Poet in the €150,000 Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors ’50,000 Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff’ Novice Hurdle.

He was comfortably on top of his rivals at odds of 7/2, with Nolan now dreaming of Cheltenham glory with the gelding, who so nearly was sold out of the yard after winning his previous race at Navan.

A remarkably tight contest in the betting, Fury Road was sent off 9/4 favourite, but he never really got involved and finished fourth.

It was just great to keep this horse in the yard. His breeder, Jim Mernagh, sold him into partnership with other owners in the yard – keeping the Wexford colours on his back,” Nolan said.

“He races a bit lazy but he has an engine. I’m absolutely delighted.”

There were scenes of joy in the parade ring post-race, testament to the popularity of Nolan, with many also happy to see Cooper back among the winners at the top level.

Latest Exhibition is as low as 6/1 for the Albert Bartlett Novice Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

