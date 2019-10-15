More leading golfers added to the field for 2020 JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare

THREE RECENT EUROPEAN Ryder Cup players are amongst the latest additions to the field for next year’s JP McManus Pro-Am event at Adare Manor.

Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton – who both featured in the 2018 event – along with Matthew Fitzpatrick, a member of the 2016 team, are all set to play.

The no. 10 ranked golfer in the world Xander Schauffele along with Tony Finau will also tee up at the Limerick course. Fleetwood, Finau and Hatton all finished in the top six at the Open Championship in July at Royal Portrush which was won by Ireland’s Shane Lowry.

Former world boxing heavyweight champion Wladimir Kiltschko has also joined the field for the event which takes place on 6-7 July next year.

The course, which is set to stage the 2026 Ryder Cup, will be played by 13 golfers who competed in last year’s Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris.

The Pro-AM sold out in record time but an additional 100 tickets will be tendered this month for the sixth staging of the charity event with offers to be submitted to tickets@jpmcmanusproam.com.

Here’s the confirmed list of players for the 2020 JP McManus Pro-Am.

Pros

Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy Dustin Johnson Phil Mickelson Justin Rose Jon Rahm Shane Lowry Sergio Garcia Xander Schauffele Tommy Fleetwood Tony Finau Henrik Stenson Matt Kuchar Paul Casey Padraig Harrinton Graeme McDowell Matthew Fitzpatrick Rafa Cabrera-Bello Paul McGinley Tyrrell Hatton

Amateurs

Mark Wahlberg Niall Horan Hugh Grant Jamie Dornan Wladimir Klitschko

