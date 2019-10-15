This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
More leading golfers added to the field for 2020 JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare

13 golfers from last year’s Ryder Cup in Paris are now confirmed to play.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 15 Oct 2019, 12:10 PM
53 minutes ago 1,377 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4851781
Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood and Xander Schauffele
Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood and Xander Schauffele
Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood and Xander Schauffele

THREE RECENT EUROPEAN Ryder Cup players are amongst the latest additions to the field for next year’s JP McManus Pro-Am event at Adare Manor.

Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton – who both featured in the 2018 event – along with Matthew Fitzpatrick, a member of the 2016 team, are all set to play.

The no. 10 ranked golfer in the world Xander Schauffele along with Tony Finau will also tee up at the Limerick course. Fleetwood, Finau and Hatton all finished in the top six at the Open Championship in July at Royal Portrush which was won by Ireland’s Shane Lowry.

Former world boxing heavyweight champion Wladimir Kiltschko has also joined the field for the event which takes place on 6-7 July next year.

The course, which is set to stage the 2026 Ryder Cup, will be played by 13 golfers who competed in last year’s Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris.

The Pro-AM sold out in record time but an additional 100 tickets will be tendered this month for the sixth staging of the charity event with offers to be submitted to tickets@jpmcmanusproam.com.

Here’s the confirmed list of players for the 2020 JP McManus Pro-Am.

Pros

  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Rory McIlroy
  3. Dustin Johnson
  4. Phil Mickelson
  5. Justin Rose
  6. Jon Rahm
  7. Shane Lowry
  8. Sergio Garcia
  9. Xander Schauffele
  10. Tommy Fleetwood
  11. Tony Finau
  12. Henrik Stenson
  13. Matt Kuchar
  14. Paul Casey
  15. Padraig Harrinton
  16. Graeme McDowell
  17. Matthew Fitzpatrick
  18. Rafa Cabrera-Bello
  19. Paul McGinley
  20. Tyrrell Hatton

Amateurs

  1. Mark Wahlberg
  2. Niall Horan
  3. Hugh Grant
  4. Jamie Dornan
  5. Wladimir Klitschko

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

