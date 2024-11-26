Northampton Saints backrower joins Ulster on three-year deal

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS BACKROWER Juarno Augustus has joined Ulster on a three-year deal next summer.

The 26-year-old South African won a Gallagher Premiership title last season after joining the Northampton side in 2021. The number eight has made 65 appearances for the club so far and has scored 15 tries. Augustus previously had spells with DHL Stormers and Western Province.

Known as ‘Trokkie’ (small truck), is known for his strong ball-carrying abilities. He was named the World Rugby Junior Player of the Year in 2017 after finishing as top try-scorer at that year’s World Rugby Under 20 Championship.

Something big is coming to Ulster. pic.twitter.com/yDCkUgQs3U — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) November 26, 2024

“I’m very excited to sign for such a historic club in Ulster Rugby,” Augustus said following the announcement. “From my conversations, I believe in the project and can see the potential.

“It’s exciting to be a part of that and I look forward to meeting my new coaches and teammates in Belfast next summer. I have heard about the proud history of the province with South African players, so I will hopefully feel right at home.

“I’ve heard a lot about the amazing atmosphere in Belfast and can’t wait to meet all the Ulster fans soon!”